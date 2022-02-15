Kathy Griffin Goes Nude on Twitter for Big Milestone

Former Bravolebrity Kathy Griffin bared all on Twitter in order to celebrate a big life milestone.

On February 12, 2022, Griffin took her clothes off to celebrate being cancer-free at her recent check-up.

“6 month lung cancer scan is CLEAN!!!” Griffin wrote on Twitter along with a video of her fully nude in a massive simming pool. “No more #cancer. And yes, i’m skinny dipping in the pool while shaking my boobs and butt. SO WHAT?”

Fans & Celebrities Supported Kathy Griffin in the Comments of Her Nude Twitter Video ‘Shake, Rattle & Roll”

6 month lung cancer scan is CLEAN!!! No more #cancer. And yes, i’m skinny dipping in the pool while shaking my boobs and butt. SO WHAT? pic.twitter.com/8UQSa3iTtU — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 12, 2022

Many of the comments on Griffin’s Twitter post were supporting her choice to go nude and congratulated her on being cancer-free.

Actor Ben Stiller tweeted, “Stay clean Kathy” with a heart emoji.

“Mazel tov. Healthy, beautiful, smart and funny! Shake, rattle and roll,” someone tweeted.

“SHAKE, SHAKE, SHAKE ‘EM, GRRRRRRRR!!!!!” someone tweeted. “SHAKE ‘EM TO THE GODS! SHAKE ‘EM TO THE EARTH! SHAKE ‘EM TO YOUR TRIUMPHANT SELF!!”

Actress Ellen Barkin tweeted, “Congratulations Kathy.”

“That’s good news! But your videographer always chooses a poor position,” someone tweeted, joking about not being able to see everything.

“So happy for you Kathy,” someone tweeted. “I know it was a scary time, but with how positive you were and how you dealt with it through comedy/dark humor ….that’s honestly inspiring. So many cancer patients are gonna see your story and it’ll keep their spirits up.”

“Be the jewel in the sunburst pool!” a fan tweeted. “Thrive alive and celebrate with joy because this world gets tired without celebration. And this one MATTERS! I’m so happy you are here and healthy!”

A few fans shared their own cancer stories.

“In a couple weeks, I’ll celebrate 2 years cancer free! Can I borrow your pool to skinny dip?” a fan tweeted.

“I’m week 2 post-matectomy and into reconstruction. It’s so painful that I’m counting the hours…. your post gives me a peek into the future… that it will end,” another fan wrote.

“Congrats! Currently going through chemotherapy and radiation treatments for oral cancer and your story gives me inspiration in an other wise difficult time!” someone else said.

Kathy Griffin Revealed Her Lung Cancer Diagnosis in August 2021

On August 2, 2021, Griffin revealed via Twitter that she’d been diagnosed with lung cancer, despite being a non-smoker.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” she wrote in a statement. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

Griffin then underwent surgery to remove portions of her lung which altered her vocal cords, temporarily.

“Okay, so I have to explain my voice, you guys, listen to my voice,” Griffin said while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. “So I had surgery. You’re not gonna believe this. So I’ve never smoked. I got lung cancer. And in August I had half of my left lung removed. I’m not even kidding. And so now they like put the intubation tube too rough up my vocal cords. So now I’m like, Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe.”

