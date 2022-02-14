Real Housewife ‘Traumatized’ By Ex-Husband

A “Real Housewives of Miami” star has revealed her ex-husband is punishing her for trying to sell their home.

Larsa Pippen, who is staring on the reboot of the Bravo reality show has unloaded about her ex, former NBA star, Scottie Pippen during their divorce.

Here’s what you need to know:

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen ‘Punishes’ Her for Trying to Sell Their Home

During the fourth season of RHOM, Larsa’s major storyline is her divorce with Scottie. She has been seen on past episodes preparing their home to be sold.

“I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa told RHOM co-star Alexia Echevarria as they were getting their nails done in episode 10. “I was kind of trying to force him to sell the house and once i started doing that he was kinda like ‘ok, well, you have to send Sophia back to LA’ and I was like traumatized.”

Echevarria chimed in telling her that wasn’t a fair trade and she continued, “If he doesn’t get his way he punishes me,” Larsa said. “He’s like the Punisher.”

She believes the punishment stems from Larsa’s insistetence on selling their former family home, where she still resides.

“But he’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house,” she said.

Larsa Pippen Thinks Scottie Is ‘Jealous’ of Her Dating Younger Men & He Wants to Hold on to ‘His Last Piece of Control’

During her confessional in season 10, Larsa dove a bit deeper into why she believes Scottie is hesitant to sell their home.

“I think Scottie is used to controling the narrative,” she said during her confessional. “This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids.”

She also alluded to rumors of her dating Malik Beasley as another reason for Scottie’s reactions.

“He’s pushing all the buttons to let me know he’s still in charge and because I am doing whatever the hell makes me happy, so if dating someone younger makes me happy, I’m doing it,” she said. “Which leads me to believe it’s a jealousy problem, you know, that jealous is the underlining issue.”

“You know what’s funny, like five years ago if you asked me if I would be divorced I would say ‘no way’ so I don’t know, I feel like s*** changes sometimes,” she said as they scene cut away.

Larsa and Scottie were married in 1997 and split in 2021. They share four children, Scotty Pippen Jr., Sophia Pippen, Preston Pippen, and Justin Pippen.

Larsa Pippen Says She’s ‘Trying to Avoid’ Dating Athletes After Scottie Pippen Split

In a January 12, 2022, interview with US Weekly Larsa revealed she was hoping to meet someone after her split with ex-husband Scottie … but not another athlete.

“I’m trying to avoid athletes,” she told the outlet. “If that’s the question, I’m definitely trying to avoid athletes.”

She elaborated why she always seemed to end up with one anyway.

“It’s almost like a nurse and a doctor — if you’re a nurse and you’ve worked in a hospital, you’re more likely to like have friends that are doctor,” she told the outler. “So, I feel like I’ve been in the basketball world for so long that I feel like I’m just surrounded by that world.”

