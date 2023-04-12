RHOBH Sisters Called Out For Leaving Kyle Richards Out of Interview

Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton sat down for an interview on National Siblings Day, but some fans took issue with the fact their little sister, Kyle Richards, wasn’t included.

Kyle and Kathy have been estranged ever since a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast trip to Aspen ended with rumors that Kathy had threatened to destroy Kyle and her family during an off-camera rant to Lisa Rinna.

Kim was recently spotted filming scenes with Kyle for the upcoming 13th season of the Bravo reality show, while Kathy’s status as a “friend” is still unclear.

Kim Richards Gushed About Having Kathy Hilton as a Big Sister

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, on April 10, 2023, Kathy, 64, and Kim, 58, reminisced about their childhood in the 1960s and ‘70s in honor of National Siblings Day. Kathy is the daughter of the late Kathleen Dugan and Larry Avanzino, while Kim’s parents are Dugan and Ken Richards. The Richards’ went on to have daughter Kyle more than four years after welcoming Kim.

While speaking on ET, Kim asked Kathy to name “the best part” of having her as a big sister, and Kim did not hold back.

“I look up to you for everything that you do,” Kim told the Hilton matriarch. “I look at it and I admire it. …You’re like my biggest supporter. You’re always behind me and always encouraging me and when I think I can’t do something, I know you believe I can. …I think also the other thing is you’re very patient with me and that’s huge because sometimes I need that.’

Kim added that she has “so much fun” with Kathy and said she is “super grateful” for their close relationship.

Kathy also recounted the day Kim was brought home in 1964 and said it was like “having a little living doll” to play with.

Some Fans Thought Kyle Richards Should Have Been Part of the ET Segment

On social media, fans reacted to the sisters’ on-camera reunion. While many were thrilled to see the celebrity sisters having such a heartfelt chat, others thought it was mean not to include their youngest sister Kyle.

“It’s nice as this looks it is not at all,” one commenter wrote. “This again is Kathy controlling the narrative. They treat Kyle like the ugly step sister and that’s not cool. You’re not a gossip, really, that was a subtle dig at Kyle. I love Kim but this borders on cruel to Kyle.”

“What BS. Doing this is a way to get at Kyle,” another agreed.

“It breaks my heart that there aren’t 3 sisters. Biases put aside on one of these 3, it’s never enjoyable to see sibling turmoils. It breaks my heart that Kyle is missing from this. No matter what anyone thinks of Kathy, Kyle, or Kim—they are still sisters,” another chimed in.

”This family is so f**n weird to exclude Kyle from a National Siblings Day thing,” another wrote.

Followers of the family know that it’s not that weird. On a season 11 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kyle revealed that it is rare that all three sisters are getting along.

“When Kathy and I were going through our problems they were ok,” Kyle said of her siblings on a 2021 RHOBH episode. “And there’s times Kim and I are okay and neither of us are talking to Kathy. It seems that we hardly get all three of us on the same page at the same time.”

