Kim Richards Spotted Filming RHOBH Season 13 With Sister Kyle: PHOTOS

Kim Richards is back. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG was spotted filming scenes with her sister, Kyle, and friend Dorit Kemsley for the upcoming 13th season of the Bravo reality show, and fans had a huge reaction.

Kim was a cast member for the first five seasons of the show and returned as a guest a few times after. She was last seen on RHOBH as a guest during season 10 in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Richards Filmed a Hiking Scene With Kyle & Dorit

In photos and video clips leaked on Instagram, Kim was seen filming season 13 scenes with her younger sister and co-star Kemsley. The 58-year-old former child star wore black leggings, sneakers, and sunglasses as she shot scenes during a hike on a California trail. At one point, things appeared to be getting heated as Kim spoke to Kemsley during a tense conversation. A cameraman was directly in the trio’s faces.

Fans and celebrity fans reacted to the photos of Kim Richards’’ return to RHOBH, including Kyle’s daughter Farrah, who “liked” a leaked photo from the shoot.

“Just saw a pic of Kim Richard filming Beverly Hills and I super excited actually over the moon I love her,” tweeted “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan.

Others felt that Kyle needs her sister Kim on the show following last season’s blowout with their eldest sister Kathy Hilton.

“This makes me feel like Kyle needs her sisters to be relevant and/or to be relatable and/or liked,” one commenter wrote. “No storyline without them,” another agreed.

And others found it interesting that Kim agreed to return now that her nemesis Lisa Rinna has exited the show. “Was everybody just waiting for Rinna to leave to come out the woodwork?” one commenter wanted to know.

The news of Kim Richards’ return to RHOBH comes just as former stars Camille Grammer and Denise Richards were rumored to have filmed scenes for season 13 during a dinner party at Kyle Richards’ house.

Kim Richards Previously Teased a Return to RHOBH

There has been buzz about Kim Richards’ possible return to RHOBH for more than a year. In a 2022 video shared by No Filter With Zack Peter, Kim admitted that she had talked to Andy Cohen about her potential return to the Bravo reality show.

“I did have a phone call,” Kim told fans last year. “Andy Cohen called me last week. …He said, you know, a lot people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did.”

In early February 2023, Kyle dropped a bigger hint during an Amazon Live after a fan asked her if Kim would be making an appearance this season. “Possibly,” Kyle responded. “I really want her to and we just started [filming],’”

Kyle Richards previously told Digital Spy that fans want to see both of her sisters in the show. “I mean, the fans have really said that [they want all three sisters together] over, and over, and over,” she said.

But there is no word if Kathy Hilton will be back as a “friend” of RHOBH following her feud with Kyle while filming season 12 in 2022. In February 2023, Kyle told Page Six she was still not on speaking terms with Kathy. “Things are not great since the reunion to be honest,” she admitted.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals What It Takes to be a Real Housewives Star