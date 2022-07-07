‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star ‘Sucker Punched’ by News

A star of “Vanderpump Rules” says the news was like a “sucker punch” but not totally unexpected.

Katie Maloney spoke to Page Six about the news that Roe v Wade was overturned.

Katie Maloney Says the Overturning of Roe v Wade Was ‘Shocking & Appalling’

While speaking to Page Six, Maloney gave her opinions about the controversial supreme court decision.

Maloney says she was filled with “a lot of anger and frustration” when on June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn a decision that saw the right to abortions legalized federally. Now, many US states will make them, and other reproductive steps, illegal.

“The writing’s been on the walls. So while it’s shocking and appalling, it’s also like, well, we saw this coming,” Maloney told the outlet. “We knew that this was happening because they’ve been laying the groundwork for this. But still, to hear it was like a sucker punch.”

This issue is particularly close to Maloney’s heart as she revealed on an October 2021 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” that she and her then-boyfriend Tom Schwartz had an abortion early in their relationship.

At the time, Maloney said she thought she “would never talk about or share with anyone again, let alone publicly,” but felt that it was an important thing to mention as she was struggling to get pregnant with Schwartz, with who she ended up marrying (they are now separated).

“Now it’s trying to wrap your head around the fact that there’s laws around a health care choice like that. For some people, it’s not even a choice; it’s a life-or-death decision,” she told Page Six of the Supreme Court ruling. “I think so many people miss the point that it’s not just about birth control, and that’s not even the case, because birth control can fail. And a lot of times, they are wanted pregnancies, but they become non-viable or can become life-threatening.”

Katie & Tom Reduce the Selling Price of Their Marital Home by $154K Amid Divorce

According to Radar Online, the couple had reduced the price of their home amid their breakup.

The home, located in Valley Village, California, was originally listed at $2.7 million but is now listed at $2.59 million. Their home was featured several times on “Vanderpump Rules” and is being listed as “celebrity-owned” the outlet reported.

On June 8, 2022, Maley posted a photo of herself sitting on the floor of her empty home as a goodbye to the property.

“I hate goodbyes. And this one hurts a lot,” she wrote. “The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive. Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I’m going to miss coming home.”

The couple, who have been together for the entirety of the reality show, announced their split on March 15, 2022.

