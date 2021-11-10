Katie Maloney Blasts Lisa Vanderpump as ‘Invalidating and Invasive’

Katie Maloney spoke out about Lisa Vanderpump’s questions about her struggle to get pregnant.

On an episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that everyone was watching her as her friends Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent all became pregnant around the same time.

“I started to feel like all eyes were on me,” Katie revealed. “And my friends were like, ‘You’re next! It’s going to happen! Keep trying! Keep going! It was a lot … I wasn’t handling it very well.”

Katie added that she was already feeling “under so much pressure” to get pregnant, so when her former SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump found out that she and her husband Tom Sandoval were going to a fertility clinic, her questions about it rubbed her the wrong way.

“When I sit down and I’m talking to Lisa and she’s like, ‘Well, why are you guys going to see a fertility doctor? Did you even try?’ That question — I get where it was coming from, it’s coming from a good place,” Katie said. “But it can feel very invalidating and invasive. Because it’s like, ‘Yes, I tried. Of course, we tried.’”

Katie added that she feels there is “societal pressure” for a woman to have a baby.

Vanderpump Called Out Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval For Not Having Babies Yet

On the season 9 “Vanderpump Rules” premiere, Lisa Vandperpump wasted no time in reminding besties Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval that there are “the only two in the entire group who did not have a baby” during the Bravo reality show’s hiatus.

During the premiere, Schwartz even noted in a confessional, “During the quarantine, Katie and I really decided to make a joint effort to try to have a baby. There was a two-month window where we really worked on it,”

The Bravo star then told a producer that meant that he and Katie “had sex when the clock told us so.”

In the same episode, Katie revealed that she always thought she would conceive “right away” once they started trying and she told her husband he needed to get his sperm “tested,” which he did. He was told by the doctor to cut back on his partying and hot baths.

Katie Maloney Felt Left Out When Her Friends Had Babies At the Same Time

Katie did feel some pressure from fans to get pregnant amid the “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom, her co-star Ariana Madix told Us Weekly.

“I’ve seen a lot of stuff online toward her, and it just makes me feel bad,” Ariana told the outlet. “ I just wanted her to know, like, ‘I’m here, and I’m not pregnant… We can just do whatever we want. But when the time is right, go ahead and plan for it. For now, let’s go have fun.’”

Ariana added that Katie did confide in her that she and Schwartz were trying to get pregnant.

“She said, ‘Yeah, we’re trying,’” Madix recalled. “Then she said, ‘We’re going to Palm Springs, and it’s going to be when I’m ovulating.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Good luck.’”

As for any fear of missing out, Katie’s husband has said that the two have enjoyed seeing their friends “progress and evolve as parents.”

“It’s beautiful,” Schwartz told Hollywood Life. “They’re all such great parents and I had no doubt … but really, they just have blown me away. I feel like they’ve all hit their strides and I can’t wait to have kids.”

