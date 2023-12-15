Katie Maloney Addresses ‘Weird Conspiracies’ About the Delayed Opening of Sandwich Shop

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney is addressing rumors about her and her castmate, Ariana Madix’s upcoming West Hollywood sandwich shop, Something About Her.

During an appearance on the December 12 episode of the “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast, Maloney acknowledged that some fans have questions about why the restaurant has not yet opened. She also noted that she and Madix have sold a significant amount of merchandise to help fund the establishment.

“It will open when it’s open, you guys. I promise it’s coming. But now there’s been like all these weird conspiracies that we’re scamming people. It’s a front, just to sell merch. I’m like, ‘That’s a really expensive thing that we did.’ Well take your tinfoil hats off. It ain’t a conspiracy theory,” said Maloney.

The 37-year-old also explained why the restaurant’s opening date has been repeatedly pushed back.

“We have to meet certain standards that the health department requires us to meet. We have to have the fire department come in and cross off those things. And the thing is sometimes those things take time. Something you can’t just call them up and they’ll be like, ‘Be there in five.’ Sometimes you are trying to plan a time for, like, weeks. And sometimes you have to have those things fixed,” said Maloney.

She stated that while there are “easy fixes” to remedy some issues, she and Madix have had to hire professional help. She also stated that she and Madix “want to be as methodical and thought-out and detail-oriented as possible” before opening Something About Her to avoid failure.

“Do you think if I had it my way, it would be taking this long? No. Also, I remember Ariana and I met with consultants, they said, ‘Just to prepare you, this isn’t open and shut in like six months. It can take up to 24 and 36 months,’” said the reality television star.

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Spoke About Opening a Restaurant in October 2023

While speaking to Forbes in October 2023, Madix explained why she and Maloney wanted to open a restaurant. She explained that they do not believe being Bravo stars will be a sustainable career.

“I think both of us are very well aware that Vanderpump is not something that will last forever. Both of us have dreams and goals for the rest of our lives. It’s important to work hard and establish those things when you can,” said Madix.

Maloney agreed with her castmate. She also stated that she is not interested in simply becoming a social media influencer when she no longer stars on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I think it’s also important to actually connect to something that we’re doing and not just have it be just another product to hawk and push to people. think that’s often what a lot of people get caught up in doing,” said Maloney.

Ariana Madix Discussed Facing Some Roadblocks About Opening Something About Her in a November 2023 Interview

During a November 2023 with Us Weekly, Madix spoke about the roadblocks that she and Maloney’s restaurant have faced.

“We’re trying to focus on the things that we can control and then the powers that be with the things that we can’t control. We’re just rolling with the punches,” said Madix.

Maloney chimed in that they have continually faced issues when attempting to open Something About Her.

“That’s the thing is that every time we turn around there’s something else,” said Maloney.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premieres on Bravo on January 30.