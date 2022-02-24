Katie Maloney Drops Another Cryptic Post as Tom Schwartz Divorce Rumors Continue

Rumors that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are heading for a divorce have been kicked into high gear this week. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars, who tied the knot in 2019, have yet to address the internet chatter.

It seemed to start when Maloney took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a cryptic quote.

“In the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you,” the quote read. Maloney wrote the word “amen” on the post.

Fans were sent spiraling down a rabbit hole, with many assuming that there was some deeper meaning behind Maloney’s post. And while Maloney and Schwartz haven’t addressed the split rumors, the sandwich shop owner-to-be took to her Instagram Stories on February 23, 2022, to share another cryptic message of sorts.

Maloney Shared the Song ‘King’ by Florence + the Machine





Maloney did nothing to help those split rumors on February 23, 2022, when she shared a song that she was listening to. She posted a screenshot of the album cover of “King” by Florence + the Machine and included a snippet of the song.

“Damn this good,” Maloney captioned the upload. Without saying anything else about the song, Maloney seemed to allow the lyrics to speak for themselves.

“We argue in the kitchen about whether to have children. About the world ending and the scale of my ambition. And how much is art really worth. The very thing you’re best at. Is the thing that hurts the most,” the first part of the song starts out.

“But you need your rotten heart. Your dazzling pain like diamond rings. You need to go to war to find material to sing. I am no mother, I am no bride, I am King,” the first verse continues.

Many Fans Hope That Maloney & Schwartz Divorce

Many VPR fans have been hoping that Maloney and Schwartz part ways. In fact, there has been divorce chatter on and off since the two got married — and plenty of split chatter before they exchanged vows.

This time around is no different.

“She should leave him. If she truly wants to have a child, she needs to realize he’s the issue and he has done nothing to remedy any of the issues causing the problems for them per the doctor. I would be livid if I were her. She’s wasting her time, she’s still young enough to start fresh and find something worth having,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the recent split rumors.

“They might as well end it now before there is a kid involved! She is toxic and he is weak. He will never be strong with her and he will never make her feel like she’s lucky to have him,” added another.

“They would be happy in different relationships,” a third comment read.

And although Maloney and Schwartz haven’t shared many photos together on social media, that’s really nothing new. Couple that dead end with the fact that Maloney reshared a post that Schwartz shared on National Margarita Day (February 22, 2022), which could mean that there isn’t trouble in paradise.

