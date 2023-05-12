Katie Maloney’s Mom & Brother Blast Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval

Katie Maloney’s mom had words with several cast members on the May 10, 2023 episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

In the season 10 episode “There’s Something About Her,” Teri Maloney called out her daughter’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, and his co-star Raquel Leviss for their disrespectful behavior toward her daughter after they made out despite knowing that it would hurt Katie.

Following the episode, the Maloney matriarch also had some words about Tom Sandoval, Leviss’ partner in crime in a shocking cheating scandal that came to light in March 2023 — and so did Katie’s brother, Joey.

Katie Maloney’s Mom Called Out Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss in the “Vanderpump Rules” Episode

In the “There’s Something About Her” episode, Teri Maloney told Schwartz that he “blew it” when he made out with Raquel Leviss during a cast trip to Mexico. “Of course you’re going to date other people, but you [and Katie] had a mutual agreement — nobody in the friend group,” she reminded him.

“I just want you to understand that it was kind of a real slap in the face,” Teri added. “That is so hurtful to any woman.”

Teri later confronted Raquel and asked her if a previous conservation they had about the topic even registered with her. “When we had dinner [in Las Vegas] did my conversation to you mean anything?” Teri asked.

“Oh God!” Raquel replied as she rolled her eyes.

Katie Maloney then stepped in to school the pageant queen on manners. “Don’t say ‘Oh God,’ That’s my mom. Treat her with some respect,” Katie told Raquel, before asking her, “Where were you raised?

Teri went on to express disbelief over Raquel’s blatant desire to “make out with Tommy.” “Katie still loves Tommy, Tommy still loves Katie,” Teri continued. “They’re selling their home that they wanted to raise a family in. That’s so hurtful.”

Next, it was Tom Sandoval who chimed in to defend Schwartz and Raquel, in an attempt to deflect from his own affair with the pageant queen. “‘They were not together!” Sandoval said of Schwartz and Katie regarding the timeline of Schwartz’s kiss with Raquel. He also pointed out that Katie was “hooking up with another guy” while still living in the same house as Schwartz.

In a confessional, Sandoval said, “I think it’s really tacky to have your mom fighting your battles for you. Nobody’s gonna, like, clap back at Mrs. Maloney. It’s kind of f***ed up.”

The Maloney Family Reacted to the “Vanderpump Rules” Episode

Following the explosive “Vanderpump Rules” episode, several Maloney family members spoke out. In a Twitter post, Katie’s brother, Joey Maloney, slammed Sandoval and Leviss.

“This might be the only time I use the hashtag at the end here but had to speak up about these garbage humans. You act tough and talk to my mom and my sister like that when you are on camera but you would never dare do that when your ego wasn’t being boosted. #PumpRules,” he wrote.

Teri responded with: “Thank you so much Joey for all your love and support! It was not shown in tonight’s episode, but you step in and defended me upon Sandoval’s vitriol attacks… not only one time, but 3 times!”

“I sure wish everyone got to see that!” Joey added.

On the May 10, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen said he was stunned by Leviss “kind of doubling down on Teri Maloney, the voice of reason on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

“You don’t talk to my mom that way, you don’t roll your eyes at my mom,” Katie replied.

She also addressed Schwartz’s conversation with her mom.

“I mean I know my mom really wanted to have that conversation with him ever since she texted him after the kiss in Mexico like weeks before, and he never texted her back,” she said. “Like, she’d really been wanting to have a conversation with him. So I think, you know, it went well, but it’s just it always goes well and then two seconds later it’s just 180 again.”

