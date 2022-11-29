Katie Maloney Under Fire From Fans Over Recent Podcast Episode

Katie Maloney dropped a new episode of her podcast “You’re Gonna Love Me” on November 25 with a special guest, actress Danica McKellar.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote in the post’s caption, “It was such a joy to have @danicamckellar on my podcast today! We talked about holiday traditions, her hallmark Christmas Movies and of course her brand new movie that premieres tonight called Christmas At The Drive-In on Great American Family at 8pm ET 5pm PT.”

McKellar commented on the post thanking Maloney for the “fun conversation,” but several other commenters criticized the VPR star for promoting the movie on the controversial Great American Family network. The network launched in September 2021 and made headlines in the following year as several Hallmark stars signed with the newer cable channel, including McKellar and Trevor Donovan.

In 2022, Candace Cameron Bure also signed a deal with Great American Family to develop, produce and star in content. However, she soon angered a lot of people by stating that the channel’s Christmas movies wouldn’t be featuring same-sex couples. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” Bure told the Wall Street Journal in November 2022.

Fans Criticized Katie Maloney in the Comments for Promoting What They Said Was an ‘Anti-LGBTQ+’ Channel

Many of the posts’ comments were in reference to the Great American Family channel and criticized Maloney for promoting one of its movies as one person wrote, “Did you ask about the theme of the great American family network focusing only on ‘traditional marriages’ which doesn’t include lgbtq+ marriages to them?”

Someone else asked Maloney, “Why promote an anti-LGBTQ network?” Someone else said they were “unfollowing” Maloney while another wrote, “WTAF..you’re supporting an anti-LGBTQ company. You have definitely lost a follower with supporting gac & @danicamckellar who clearly supports their ideals. Pretty shameful and I won’t support this #girlbye.”

Katie Maloney Recently Filmed Season 10 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ & Some of Her Co-Stars Teased Drama

Maloney is set to appear on season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” which was filmed this past summer and has not yet received a premiere date. According to several interviews with Maloney and her co-stars, the season will show her and her ex-husband Tom Schwartz navigating their separation and divorce while attempting to remain friends.

However, Schwartz shared with Us Weekly that the two had some difficulties with that during filming and ended up “falling out” near the end of the season. Luckily for the pair, he said they moved past it and have gotten to a better place now.

He shared that viewers will also see Maloney start dating again and an appearance from her new boyfriend, actor Satchel Clendenin. The longtime VPR star has kept her relationship private so far and the pair aren’t Instagram official yet, but Schwartz confirmed to the publication that fans will see Clenendin in season 10 as well as his own reaction to Maloney moving on.

