Katie Maloney-Schwartz Throws Shade at Real Housewife

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz is spilling her thoughts on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Maloney-Schwartz – a Park City, Utah native – took to Instagram to give her two cents on the ladies representing her hometown.

Lisa Barlow – a RHOSLC cast member – has self-proclaimed herself the “Sundance Queen,” in reference to the annual Sundance Film Festival that takes place in Park City. Throughout the series, fans watch Barlow plan and manage various parties throughout the week. Maloney-Schwartz suggested that Barlow may not be the queen that she thinks she is.

After watching the RHOSLC premiere, Maloney-Schwartz revealed how she felt about Barlow’s name. “They refer to Lisa as the Sundance queen, saying, ‘If you want to get into any party at Sundance, you’ve gotta know Lisa. You’ve gotta kiss the ring,’” Maloney-Schwartz said on her Instagram after watching the premiere, as recorded by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account.

The 33-year-old Vanderpump Rules star added, “I’m from Park City, where the Sundance Film Festival takes place, and that may not make a lot of a difference but still, I’ve been to a lot of parties there [and I’ve] never heard this woman’s name. There are people’s names who I know to use and she’s definitely not one of them. Just saying.”

Katie Maloney-Schwartz & Lala Kent Met Some of the RHOSLC Members

Both Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Lala Kent made an appearance on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City during the episode on Wednesday, December 16. Both Maloney-Schwartz and Kent are originally from Utah.

The two spent a night at cast member Jen Shah’s home for a party she was hosting during the Sundance Film Festival week in late January. RHOSLC cast member Whitney Rose invited the two, and mentioned she knew them through mutual friends.

While on the episode, Maloney-Schwartz and Kent encouraged RHOSLC cast member Heather Gay to get her flirt on. The two former SUR employees chatted with Shah and Rose while Gay chatted with a male party attendee. Gay posted a photo on Instagram with the three of them at the red carpet outside of Shah’s house. She captioned the photo, “Teamwork makes the dream work! Thank you ladies!! #ittakesavillage”

Maloney-Schwartz posted the same photo and added the caption, “The only picture from this night but the memories and friends made are much more!” Gay commented under the photo, “Damn Gina!! This was a great night with the best wingmen ever. 😘 #Repthe801” Fellow Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy showed his support for the crossover by commenting three fire emojis.

Maloney-Schwartz & Kent Have Chatted With the RHOSLC Ladies Before

Before the RHOSLC cast went public, Maloney-Schwartz and Kent met up with some potential future Housewives. The two were spotted filming with potential RHOSLC stars in late January, around the time of the Sundance Film Festival, according to Page Six.

The Bravo women spent an hour shopping in a boutique together while the cameras were rolling. At the time, Page Six reported the leading ladies were Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Sara McArthur-Pierce and Angie Harrington. The predictions weren’t too far off, having secured Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose, while also adding Mary M. Cosby.

READ NEXT: Is Katie Maloney-Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules Pregnant?