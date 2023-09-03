Katie Maloney Shows Off Post-Divorce Style: Photos

Katie Maloney posted photos of her post-divorce looks on Instagram.

In August 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” star, 36, shared a slideshow of fashion photos nearly 18 months after announcing her divorce from Tom Schwartz, her partner of nearly 12 years.

And like anything that anyone from “Vanderpump Rules” does these days, Maloney’s post received plenty of comments from both fans and critics.

Katie Maloney Said She Loves ‘Throwing Together an Outfit’

In a photo post shared on Instagram, Maloney gave her followers a look at an array of outfits she’s worn since her split from Schwartz. All of the photos were taken in her Valley Village, California apartment.

In one photo, Maloney wore an oversized, sporty cardigan and glitter miniskirt, and in another, she wore baggy mustard-colored jean shorts and a cropped tee. Another look featured a sheer lace skirt paired with a jersey top and black boots, and another photo showed Maloney posing while wearing a pinstriped vest and pants.

“One thing about me I will always say I have nothing to wear and I hate all my clothes but also love throwing together an outfit,” Maloney captioned the post.

Fans commented with positive messages, including “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, who posted a series of clapping hand emoji.

“Vibes for days 🙌🔥,” wrote @bravoandtea. “A season of style,” came a comment from the @pumprules fan account.

But others begged to differ. “I hate these clothes too so that checks,” one follower wrote.

Others advised Maloney to hire a stylist. “Honey you desperately need a stylist,” one commenter told the Bravo star. “Your style is so all over,” another wrote.

“Not one good outfit! There are stylists that do charity work! I think,” another chimed in.

As of this writing, Maloney does not appear to have replied to any of the negative comments to her fashion post. But her mom, Teri Maoney, did speak out to praise her daughter’s choices.

“You always amaze me with your glowing confidence…no matter what outfit you choose to wear! Love you so much peanut! ❤️❤️,” Teri Maloney wrote. in response to her daughter’s post.

This isn’t the first time fans have seen Maloney’s mom come to her defense. During the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Teri appeared in the episode “There’s Something About Her,” where she called out her daughter’s ex-husband and co-star Raquel Leviss for their disrespectful behavior toward Katie after their make-out session was uncovered.

Katie Maloney Has Talked About Fashion in the Past

Maloney regularly shares mirror selfies with fans on her Instagram page.

According to BravoTV.com, in July 2021 she first posted a photo of her pinstriped pant look and captioned it, “Business woman special.” She also shared a video in which she mulled over her fashion dilemma.

“So, how do you dress… professional when it’s almost 90 degrees outside?” she asked. “Everything I want to wear is, you know, a little slutty, so… this is the best I could do. But it is pants! This is [the] business woman special. This is how I do business woman.”

In the past, Maloney has faced criticism for her fashion choices. She has also talked about the social media hate she has dealt with.

“People tend to be insensitive about the issues and dehumanize us when they attack us on social media. It can be so rotten and toxic sometimes,” she once told DuJour, before touching on her past experiences with body shaming.

“I’ve obviously struggled with body image and used to hold myself to a ridiculous standard. I think it’s an important message to share with people that women’s bodies should be celebrated, not criticized,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star added.

