‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Confirms Relationship Is Over

A “Vanderpump Rules” star isn’t dating anyone and doesn’t have a boyfriend weeks after several reports to the contrary surfaced.

Katie Maloney has confirmed that she’s single just weeks after several media outlets reported that she was dating 25-year-old actor Satchel Clendenin.

While at BravoCon 2022 in New York City in October 2022, Maloney told Page Six that she had a special someone in her life, though she admitted that she was just having “fun” post-divorce.

“There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun,” she told the outlet. “Single girl Katie is having a good time. It’s just casual. It’s just fun. I haven’t been single since I was 24, and the landscape is totally different,” she added.

Days later, Us Weekly reported that Maloney was seeing Clendenin. Now, however, things appear to be over between the two.

Maloney Said the Story About Her & Clendenin Was ‘Blown Out of Proportion’

On the December 1, 2022, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Maloney told host Nick Viall that she’s currently single.

“No,” Maloney said, laughing, when Viall asked if she was “still dating the 25-year-old” she was “dating in October.”

“I mean, again, that was a casual thing,” she added. “That’s something I think got a little blown out of proportion. He’s the sweetest person ever, but, yeah, again, like a very casual thing.”

Maloney said that she’s really focused on herself and what makes her happy after being in a 12-year relationship.

“I’m still trying to make myself a priority and make my happiness a priority. And I feel like when someone else comes into the picture, you know, you want to make them important and that requires a lot of effort. And I don’t really have that to give to a person at the moment,” Maloney said.

“I’m still open to getting to know people,” Maloney explained. “And who knows? If the man of my dreams, if that person walks in tomorrow, I’ll know it then. And obviously, you know, that’s something different.”

Tom Schwartz Previously Revealed He Met a Guy That Maloney Was Seeing

Us Weekly caught up with Maloney’s ex-husband and asked him what his thoughts were on his ex’s new beau.

“My gut reaction — it was tough but I got to say I handled it pretty damn well. I’m very reasonable in regard to that,” he told the outlet. “I hear great things and I’ve heard he’s a really nice guy. I just want Katie to be happy. I’m not just saying that. I’m not trying to be a self-righteous Mr. Cool Guy. I just want Katie to be happy. I’m not the jealous type,” he added.

In early November 2022, Schwartz told The Sun that he actually met the guy that Maloney was linked to.

“I got to meet him briefly. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, but I liked him,” he said at the time. Although Clendenin wasn’t mentioned by name, many just assumed that’s who Schwartz was talking about, given the news cycle around the time of the interview.

