‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals When Season 10 Will Premiere on Bravo

The highly-anticipated 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” is just two months away, according to star Katie Maloney.

During an interview with former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall on “The Viall Files” podcast, Maloney revealed that the premiere of the new season of the show will be “sometime in February.”

The new season will include several familiar faces, including Maloney, her ex-husband Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay. The new season of the show filmed in the summer of 2022 after several months of a hiatus. According to People magazine, the show wasn’t renewed by the network until May 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Will Be Seeing Some New Faces on Season 10

Season 10 will be the first time that fans will get to see a single Maloney and a single Lala Kent. Both women will be exploring the world post-relationships and that means that there will be a couple of new guys who will be featured on the show — albeit not as main cast members.

“You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up. [He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship,” Kent told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022. “Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird,'” she added.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Us Weekly, Maloney’s ex revealed that fans will get to see some of her new relationship “play out” on the new season. Maloney was previously linked to actor Satchel Clendenin, though she told Viall that romance is no more.

One person who will not be on “Vanderpump Rules” season 10? Kent’s daughter, Ocean.

“Y’all won’t be seeing ocean this season, and you won’t be seeing me as a mom. I am okay with that. This part of my life I want to hold close to my heart, free of outsiders, and protect ocean by all means necessary,” Kent shared on her Instagram Stories in September 2022.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ OGs Are Unlikely to Return

Things looked very different during the ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules” as several OGs didn’t return to the show for one reason or another. Without Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute, the show seemed to have a different vibe, which left a lot to be desired for some fans.

And as rumors that the old crew will be returning to the show in some capacity in the future, that probably isn’t going to be the case. During her interview with Viall, Maloney said that it’s unlikely that her old pals would be making a comeback on the series.

“Things have changed quite a bit,” Maloney said of the relationships that she has with some of the people who used to be on the show.

“I think they’ve moved on,” she continued. “I think the show has changed so much and their lives have changed so much — especially Stassi’s — that, who knows? But I don’t know if it would make the most sense. And I don’t know how they would even feel about it at this point,” she admitted.

