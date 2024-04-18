Katie Maloney Weighs in on Tom Schwartz & His 23-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Age Gap

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney, 37, is sharing her thoughts about her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz‘s relationship with his new girlfriend, Sophia Skoro, 23.

During an appearance on the April 17 episode of the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast, Maloney briefly discussed Schwartz’s new romance. She stated she does not “know too much” about their relationship. She said, however, that she is aware of Skoro’s age. Maloney suggested that she did not take issue with Schwartz having a relationship with an individual 18 years his junior.

“I do know that she’s young. And I’m not an ageist type person. I think if there’s a connection there, then that’s what’s most important. I mean, I think time will tell whether or not you’re a match for somebody. And sometimes age does become a factor,” said Maloney.

Katie Maloney Discussed Romantically Pursuing Singer Tori Keeth

As fans are aware, Maloney and Schwartz, who divorced in 2022, romantically pursued singer Tori Keeth, 25, during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. While recording the “Everything Iconic” podcast episode, Maloney stated that she was aware some fans believed her flirtatious relationship with Keeth “was very producer driven.” She said, however, that was not the case. She explained that she was unaware that “Tori and Schwartz had a thing” when she began feeling attracted to the singer. Maloney also stated that she was under the impression that Schwartz “was into” his former friend, Jo Wenberg.

“I didn’t intend for it to turn into, like, this competition. I didn’t know really like where they stood with all of it,” explained Maloney. “And I wasn’t going to start asking questions. Because that would feel like now I’m turning it into that. So I just was trying to pretend like I didn’t know.”

Maloney also gave an update on where she stands with Keeth following “Vanderpump Rule” season 11.

“Every now and then, we’ll send a text. Or Instagram or something like that, but we haven’t like hung out. I mean, it was very casual,” said the 37-year-old.

Tom Schwartz Addressed His Age Gap With His New Girlfriend

During a joint appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Schwartz and Skoro discussed their relationship. Skoro stated that she romantically pursued Schwartz after she saw him at Tom Tom during the summer of 2023. In addition, the 23-year-old said she and Schwartz are “almost” official.

Schwartz also addressed criticism he has received for dating a younger individual.

“I look online at the comments. I don’t like when they strip away a woman’s agency,” said the 41-year-old.

Katie Maloney Shared Her Thoughts About Tom Schwartz Talking About Potentially Having Children

While speaking to E! News in April 2024, Schwartz talked about the possibility of having children with Skoro. He stated that while he is interested in becoming a father, he does not believe he will have children any time soon.

“We’re just taking it day by day. But yes, my biological clock is like, ‘It’s time.’ But I’m good right now. No babies for the foreseeable future,” said Schwartz.

Maloney reacted to her ex-husband’s comments in a separate April 2024 E! News interview. She stated that she did not believe Schwartz should have children.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.