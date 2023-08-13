Jax Taylor Reveals Advice Tom Schwartz Gave Him About Opening His Sports Bar

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor announced he is opening a sports bar, Jax’s Studio City, in Studio City, California. The reality television personality shared that he received advice from his former castmate, Tom Schwartz, for his new endeavor on the August 11 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” co-hosted by his wife, Brittany Cartwright. As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Schwartz co-owns the Los Angeles bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, with his co-star, Tom Sandoval. The bar opened in November 2022. Sandoval and Schwartz are also junior partners at the West Hollywood establishment, TomTom.

According to Taylor, Schwartz, who divorced his now ex-wife Katie Maloney in October 2022, told him to keep his personal life separate from his sports bar.

“I got a little bit of advice from Tom Schwartz last week on what to do and kind of what not to do,” said Taylor. “Definitely not taking on a lot of business advice from either [Schwartz or Sandoval] but from this one thing, I am taking advice, is just don’t be married to the bar, and you know, use it as a place to make money, not to go there and get drunk and whatever. Just get in and get out.”

Jax Taylor Stated That His Wife, Brittany Cartwright, Is Involved in Opening the Bar

Cartwright and Taylor discussed their upcoming sports bar in the August 3 episode of “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.” Taylor stated that construction for the establishment began in late July 2023. He also said Cartwright “is doing the decorating” for the sports bar.

In addition, Taylor seemed to reference that Schwartz and Sandoval opened Schwartz & Sandy’s without Maloney and Ariana Madix, who ended her relationship with Sandoval in March 2023.

“The difference is between some other people that we know that did a bar that did not involve their significant others, I’m involving mine,” said Taylor.

During the August 11 episode of “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Cartwright’s mother, Sherri Cartwright, shared she was apprehensive about Taylor opening a sports bar. She explained that Taylor has previously stated that he believes bar owners can not maintain a marriage.

“I didn’t like it … Well, because he told me that in years past, that open a bar, get a divorce,” stated Sherri Cartwright. “So I was not happy with it.”

Taylor admitted that he has stated he “has never really met a guy that has a happy marriage, who owns a bar.” He said, however, that he does not believe he and Cartwright will have relationship issues because his “wife is 100 percent involved in this bar, just as much as [he] is.”

“I haven’t met a guy that has his wife 100 percent involved like I do, so here’s a difference here, so everything that I’m doing, she’s doing. Every dollar that I make, she makes,” said Taylor.

Jax Taylor Mentioned Tom Sandoval Co-Owning a Bar in May 2023

In March 2023, reports began circulating that Sandoval was romantically involved with his castmate, Raquel Leviss, while he was still in a relationship with Madix. Following the reports, Taylor openly criticized Sandoval for cheating on Madix. For instance, in a May 2023 interview on the “Juicy Scoop” podcast, hosted by comedian Heather McDonald, Taylor noted that Sandoval co-owned Schwartz & Sandy’s while performing in his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

“That’s relationship killer 101, owning a bar and being in a band,” said Taylor. “I mean, have you ever met or heard of anyone in your entire life being faithful who owns a bar or in a band?”