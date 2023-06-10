Fans Left Shocked by Romance Rumor Regarding Former ‘Top Chef’ Judge

The internet was thrown for a loop on June 8, 2023, when reports surfaced that a former Bravo star is dating a 72-year-old actor. The news was first reported by The US Sun, the outlet claiming that Kelis, 43, has been romantically linked to the “Ghostbusters” star.

Kelis, who appeared as a judge on “Top Chef Masters” in 2011, has been spotted with Murray and he’s been attending some of her shows. Their apparent friendship has blossomed into something more, according to The Sun’s report.

“They’ve clearly hit it off,” a source told the outlet, adding, “they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Heavy has reached out to reps for both Kelis and Murray for comment.

Many Fans Reacted to the Romance Rumors on Reddit

Shortly after the report from The Sun was published, other sites, including TMZ and Vulture, also picked up the story. It didn’t take long for the Kelis and Murray romance rumor to go viral, finding its way to Reddit where fans discussed what they believe is an unlikely couple.

“This is so unexpected LMAO,” one person wrote.

“Gotta be honest, I did not have this on my 2023 BINGO card,” someone else added.

“Ok disclaimer I’m happy for their love but this is F****** HILARIOUS. It’s bill f****** Murray,” a third Redditor said.

“She went from Nas to Bill Murray. What a legend,” a fourth comment read, referencing her marriage to rapper Nas from 2005-2010.

Kelis, whose full name is Kelis Rogers, rose to fame in the early 2000s. Her hit song “Milkshake” was released in 2003 and was an overnight success. The track peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart and is her most recognizable to date. Over the course of her career, Kelis has done a number of collaborations, including on the track “Got Your Money” with Ol’ Dirty Bastard, which was released in 1999. Kelis has been married twice and has three kids.

Meanwhile, Murray is an award-winning actor who has starred in several popular films from “Groundhog Day” (1993) to “Caddyshack” (1999). Before his career in film took off, he worked as a comedian and appeared on “Saturday Night Live” from 1977 to 1980. He has been married twice and is a father of six.

Bill Murray & Kelis Are Said to Be Bonding Over Recent Losses

According to The Sun’s report, Kelis and Murray have been bonding over their “relatively recent bereavements.”

In March 2022, People magazine reported that Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, died following a battle with stomach cancer. Mora was diagnosed two years prior.

“After a tough two year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike. An amazing Father, husband, and friend who gave so genuinely and cared so deeply for his family and friends. Through this difficult period, we ask that you respect the privacy of Kelis and her Family at this time,” a rep for Kelis said in a statement at the time. Mora was only 37-years-old.

In January 2021, Murray’s ex-wife, Jennifer Murray, died. According to Joy105, Jennifer Murray, who worked as a costume designer, died suddenly at the age of 57. In a statement, her family called her, a “proud, squeaky wheel who fought the system and flaunted her nonconformity.” Jennifer Murray and Bill Murray were married from 1997 through 2008 and had four sons together.

