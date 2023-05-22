‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Speaks Out About Ken Todd’s Bombshell Remark

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” found themselves quite surprised when Lisa Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd shared a bit of a bombshell on season 10. During an episode, he walked into the kitchen where his wife was having a sandwich tasting alongside Katie Maloney for Something About Her, the sandwich shop that Maloney is opening with Ariana Madix.

Todd, holding one of his dogs, stated that he was surprised to hear that Raquel Leviss was over at Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’ house — while Madix wasn’t home. In an interview with Rolling Stone, VPR star Lala Kent revealed that Todd was actually told to say what he said.

“OK, because you’re with Rolling Stone, I’m going to spill it to you: Lisa is the head of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ She does not want to get involved in the drama. This ain’t ‘Housewives.’ You respect the queen. So, I believe — I may know — that Ken was the sacrificial lamb there. Lisa did not want to be the one to deliver this, but Lisa had told Ken this mind-blowing information, so Ken was the deliverer,” Kent told the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Kent Previously Suggested That the Scene With Ken Todd Was Set Up

In the episode where Todd mentions he found it strange that Leviss would sleep over Madix and Sandoval’s home, his comments seem to come out of nowhere. He just casually pops in while filming to say a couple of things to his wife and then walks out.

“I can’t believe that Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana’s away, in the jacuzzi as well,” Todd says. “And to stay the night. I couldn’t believe that,” he adds before walking out of the room.

On the May 10, 2023, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent hinted at the scene being scripted to an extent.

“One of two things happened when Ken comes in and drops that bomb. I know Ken well and he has told me some piping hot tea at times. He just rolls in and he drops something [and leaves],” Lala said. “Or [I think] Lisa loves to maintain that she is out of the drama. … She is the top dog so she is not getting involved in the messiness of the peasants. So who is the sacrificial lamb? Ken,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

Some Fans Have Been Skeptical About Scandoval

As Bravo fans have watched the biggest scandal in “Vanderpump Rules” history unfold, some have become skeptical of how things have played out.

In an article published by Insider, one can see how fans have pointed out some curious things about the season — such as the timing. Scandoval has undoubtedly boosted ratings with the finale hitting a season high, according to TV Deets.

Other fans feel that the way things are playing out on screen are fairly convenient.

“So before Scandoval even broke, they had the filming permits in place to record with when cameras went back,” Hollie Bohorquez, a co-host of the “Vanderpump Rules Party” podcast, today the outlet.

Other cast members, including Kent, have maintained that fans are seeing things play out without too many edits.

In March 2023, Madix found out that Sandoval was having an affair with Leviss.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Shares an Update About Him & Brittany Cartwright