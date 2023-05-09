Kenya Moore Calls Out Bravo Star: ‘I’m Coming for Him’

There was unexpected crossover drama in the Bravo universe this week as Kenya Moore announced that she would be “coming for” the first officer on “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” Gary King.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on May 7 and she was asked about King’s comments that he’d hooked up with her assistant at BravoCon.

“What a pig!” Moore first exclaimed when Cohen brought up King’s claim. Cohen looked shocked at her reply as she elaborated, “First of all, I’m pissed at him. You never speak on a woman’s sexuality or what you’ve done or whatever, I thought that was tacky and tasteless.”

Moore said her assistant is a “nice girl” who didn’t “deserve” King dishing on their hookup. “I’m coming for him,” she added. Cohen pointed out that King hadn’t made a negative comment about the unnamed woman but Moore said, “He alluded to her like being so impressed with me or whatever,” Moore said. “He should have just said, ‘a nice girl, I met a nice girl.'” She reiterated that she was “coming for him,” saying she’s been “activated.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Gary King Revealed on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ That He Hooked Up With Kenya Moore’s Assistant & Andy Cohen High-Fived Him

Play

Kenya Moore Is Coming For Gary King at BravoCon | WWHL During Truth or Drink!, Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta admits she would go on vacation with Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York again. She also says Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King is a “pig” for sharing details about his experience with Kenya’s assistant & reveals that she’s “coming… 2023-05-08T02:30:01Z

King was on WWHL on April 24 where he played a game with Cohen and had to swipe right or left on his fellow “Below Deck” stars. He mentioned that he’d met “Below Deck Med” star Courtney Veale at BravoCon and they spent a lot of time together at the event but clarified that it wasn’t in a romantic sense.

“By the way, who did you hook up with at BravoCon?” Cohen then asked King. After a brief hesitation, King replied, “Kenya Moore’s assistant.” Cohen laughed with surprise and high-fived King. He asked if King was first turned down by Moore and that’s why he went for her assistant and King said that wasn’t the case.

“To be honest, I didn’t know who Kenya Moore was until I hooked up with her assistant,” he added. He said he’d been sitting at a table with people making jokes and didn’t know they were the RHOA stars, then after he hooked up with the assistant she told him, “I’m Kenya Moore’s assistant.” He added, “I’m like, ‘Cool good for you.’ She’s like… ‘It’s Kenya Moore.’ I’m like, cool good for you,'” he reiterated.

Gary King Shared That He Also Met ‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green at BravoCon & the 2 Have Been Chatting Since

Play

Who Did Gary King Hook Up With at BravoCon? | WWHL During “Quick, Who Would Gary Pick!,” he reveals that he hooked up with Kenya Moore’s assistant at BravoCon and admits to not having known who Kenya even was. He also swipes right on Camille Lamb from Below Deck, Budsy Drake from Below Deck Mediterranean and Chef Rachel Hargrove from Below Deck. ►► Subscribe To WWHL:… 2023-04-25T02:30:03Z

King has yet to respond to Moore’s criticism of his WWHL appearance. However, he did confess in an interview earlier in April 2023 that he’d been chatting with another Bravo star on Instagram that he’d met at BravoCon and was hopeful they could reconnect in the future.

The “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” star said he saw “Southern Charm’s” Taylor Ann Green at BravoCon and slid into her DMs. “She seems like a really, really cool girl,” he told Page Six, explaining that they chat every once in a while. He said he regretted not making a move when they were at the event but was too nervous to do so due to her ex Shep Rose’s presence.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’