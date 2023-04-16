Bravolebrity Admits to Sliding Into Taylor Ann Green’s DMs

There may be a new Bravo cross-over romance on the horizon.

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht” star Gary King shared on April 11 that he has been having some flirty conversations with “Southern Charm” star Taylor Ann Green since first seeing her at BravoCon in October 2022. “I slid into her DMs and we chat every now and then,” he told the co-hosts of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “She seems like a really, really cool girl. So if ever I get the chance, yeah maybe.”

King said he’s been “shooting myself in the foot” for not making a move at the event in New York City but told the podcast hosts that he’s hopeful the two could connect in the future. “Hopefully in the future, it can happen,” he said. “I love her outlook on life. I like how easygoing she is and it doesn’t seem like she takes anything too seriously.”

Gary King Said He Was ‘Eyeing’ Taylor Ann Green at BravoCon But Was Too Nervous to Approach With Her Ex Shep Rose There

King said he saw her for the first time at BravoCon and had never seen “Southern Charm” before so had no idea what the show was about. He explained that he didn’t actually go up to meet her because he was too shy but that he later slid into her DMs.

“It’s just cause we were in BravoCon together and I think she caught me eyeing her out a little bit from a distance and when I slid into her DMs, she actually mentioned that,” he spilled on the podcast. “She was like, ‘Ooh, I saw you looking at me, why didn’t you come and say hi?’”

He said he was “too nervous” and “shy” to say hi. “Also cause she was bombarded by that very tall guy who I thought was her boyfriend, who I believe was previously,” he said, referring to Green’s ex-boyfriend Shep Rose. “And he’s intimidating. I’m not the tallest. I’m like 5-foot-8, 5-foot-9 and he’s like 6’6″, so he towers over me like the Eiffel Tower.”

The “Virtual Reali-Tea” hosts asked King what he would say to Green at that moment if he could talk to her and he froze, joking that they shouldn’t put him on the spot like that. “I’m way better in person, I promise,” he laughed. “I’m never lost for words.”

Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green Broke Up a Few Months Before BravoCon

Green and Rose split in July 2022, a few months before BravoCon 2022, but sources reported seeing the couple together having conversations on at least one occasion.

King is appearing in season 4 of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” which premiered on April 10, where one of the storylines will be his love triangle with best friend Colin MacRae and chief stew Daisy Kelliher. As fans know, King and Kelliher shared a passionate kiss in the hot tub during season 3 but later stated they were just friends. The season 4 trailer showed that Kelliher will be hooking up with MacRae and it might be causing some tension with King.

As for Green, several sources told Page Six that she hooked up with her friend and co-star Austen Kroll at the beginning of filming “Southern Charm” season 9. Green’s best friend is Kroll’s ex, Olivia Flowers, and Kroll and Rose also have a friendship, so sources told the publication that Green and Kroll’s hookup will cause a lot of drama between the cast.

