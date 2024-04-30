Kim Zolciak Shares Where She Stands With Daughter, Ariana, Following Cryptic Post

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak is giving an update on her and her daughter, Ariana Biermann’s dynamic.

During an April 2024 interview with Celebuzz, Zolciak referenced rumors that she and her 22-year-old daughter have been at odds. Celebuzz reported that Ariana Biermann uploaded a TikTok video, wherein she implied she was upset that her mother posted a picture that showed her and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann. The 45-year-old captioned the picture, “RIP.” In Ariana Biermann’s April 24 TikTok upload, she suggested she was concerned that her adoptive father had died after being notified about her mother’s Instagram post. She also stated she had “secondhand embarrassment.”

While speaking to Celebuzz, Zolciak stated that fans have inquired if she and her second eldest daughter’s “relationship fractured because she discussed a post that [she] made on Instagram.”

“Ariana and I are great. We have always had an extremely close mother/daughter relationship and always will,” said the mother of six.

She also stated that while she has her “issues with Kroy,” she understands why her children have remained fond of him.

“He was such a big part of raising them and their childhood. I do understand why they still have loyalty to and love for Kroy,” said the reality television personality.

Kim Zolciak Denied that She Suggested Her Estranged Husband Died

During the Celebuzz interview, Zolciak suggested she took issue with social media users who messaged her daughter about her Instagram post.

“Ariana knows [expletive] well that if something ever happened to Kroy, she would’ve been immediately notified long before any Instagram post,” said Zolciak. “She was just really responding to her own DMS that she was getting slamming me claiming I said Kroy died. Which, again, I NEVER said and NEVER implied. People need to learn how to read and dissect information before jumping to conclusions and claiming I said things I did not.”

Brielle Biermann Discussed Her Parents’ Divorce in September 2023

While recording a September 2023 interview on the “TyRANTS” podcast, Ariana Biermann’s older sister, Brielle Biermann shared that her parents’ ongoing divorce has been “difficult.” She explained that she has been “trying [her] hardest to remain as neutral as possible” amid Kroy Biermann and Zolciak’s public breakup.

She also stated that Bravo fans only know some of the details surrounding her parents’ split.

“While a lot of people are swaying one way or the other, it’s not that black and white,” said Brielle Biermann.

In addition, the reality television personality stated she has had to deal with her parents’ issues more than Ariana Biermann. She shared that she remained in the family home, while her younger sister moved in with her boyfriend in early 2023.

“She doesn’t deal with it, the way I do. Thank god though. I wouldn’t want her to have — kind of feel the pressure that I feel,” said the 27-year-old.

Brielle Biermann’s Fiance Contacted Kroy Biermann Before He Proposed

People magazine reported that Brielle Biermann’s fiance, Billy Seidl, contacted Kroy Biermann, who adopted her in 2013, before his February 2024 proposal.

In an Instagram video, Brielle Biermann told her fans that Seidl “asked Kroy” for his permission to propose.

“He actually asked Kroy a while ago,” continued the 27-year-old.