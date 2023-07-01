Kim Zolciak Meets With TV Producer on Heels of Divorce

Kim Zolciak met up with producer Troy VanderHeyden and shared a photo of the two together on her Instagram feed. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star teased that she was “making moves” on the heels of her divorce from Kroy Biermann.

“One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you! Making moves,” she captioned the Instagram post, adding the movie camera emoji. Zolciak didn’t further elaborate on why she was meeting up with VanderHeyden or what she’s thinking about collaborating with him on.

“I love and cherish you so much. One of the most amazing humans I know. The future is bright,” VanderHeyden wrote in the comments.

Fans Reacted to the Post in the Comments Section

Instagram users seemed to have mixed reactions to Zolciak’s meeting with VanderHeyden as evidenced by the comments left on their respective Instagram feeds.

“Good on you Kim always working go get em girl,” one comment read.

“Can’t wait to see what you are working on,” someone else added.

“Whatever you do dont bring Kim zolciak back on TV. Everyone dislikes her and nobody will watch,” an Instagram user wrote on another post shared by VanderHeyden.

“You must be hard up to go for Kim,” another person said.

Meanwhile, VanderHeyden shared the same photo on his Instagram feed with the caption, “Finally reunited. I love you sweet, beautiful woman.”

Kim Zolciak Left RHOA in 2013 & But Has Made Appearances on the Show Since

Zolciak is no stranger to reality TV and has appeared on a number of shows, including “Dancing With the Stars.”

She was a full-time star on RHOA for the franchise’s first five seasons, and returned as a guest on season 9, in a “friend of” role in season 10, and is back as a guest star on season 15. In addition, she and her family, including her six kids, also had a spinoff called “Don’t Be Tardy.”

Based on his IMDb page, VanderHeyden doesn’t have those shows listed under his credits. However, Deadline previously reported that he worked on “Don’t Be Tardy.” Additionally, he has producer credits on several other reality television shows, including “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and MTV’s “The Challenge.”

In May 2023, news broke that Zolciak and Biermann were ending their marriage. According to court documents obtained by Heavy, the date of separation is listed as April 30, 2023. In June 2023, Zolciak’s attorney, David Beaudry, shared a statement with TMZ after Biermann accused his client of being an unfit mother.

“The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way,” Beaudry’s statement read.

“She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all,” he concluded.

