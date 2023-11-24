RHOBH Star’s Daughter Shares Surprise Baby News on Thanksgiving Day

It’s a girl!

On November 23, 2023, former “Real Housewives of Bevely Hills” star Kathy Hilton’s daughter announced that she has a daughter. In an Instagram photo showing an outfit with the name “London” across the front of the shirt, Paris Hilton revealed the exciting news.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned the post. It’s unclear if Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, have already welcomed the baby or if they are expecting a baby girl in the coming weeks or months.

Paris Hilton hasn’t shared the first photo of her daughter or any additional details about the baby girl. She did share a few photos of her son, Phoenix, on Thanksgiving Day. “So much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving,” she captioned another post. She also included two baby emoji.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Paris Hilton’s Baby News on Social Media

Paris Hilton has often said that she would like to have more children.

“Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” Paris Hilton told Us Weekly in August 2023. In that same interview, the reality television star said that she’s “love” to have a baby girl. Now, it appears as though her dream has come true.

Paris Hilton hasn’t shared any additional details about adding to her family, but she did respond to some of her celeb friends who congratulated her in the comments section of her post. Those friends include Olivia Culpo, Lele Pons, and Kimora Lee Simmons.

Dozens of fans also congratulated the DJ on her family news.

“Paris naming her baby London…. Iconic. I love it,” read one comment.

“Congratulations!!!!! I’m so happy for you. This is the best news!!!!” someone else said.

“Congratulations! So excited for you and your beautiful family,” a third person wrote.

“Omg Phoenix is getting a baby sister?! So happy for you!” a fourth Instagram user added.

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Welcomed a Son Named Phoenix in 2023

In January 2023, Paris Hilton shared the news that she and Reum had welcomed their first child together. She posted a photo of the baby’s hand wrapped around her finger and captioned the Instagram post, “You are already loved beyond words.”

She and Reum kept their baby news a complete secret, not even telling their families that they were expecting a baby (Phoenix was born via surrogate).

“My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves,” Paris Hilton told Harper’s Bazaar.

In the months that followed, Paris Hilton has opened up about her new chapter and has often said that she loves being a mom. In an interview with Glamour magazine that was published in February 2023, Paris Hilton revealed that she had 20 embryos on ice — but all of them were boys.

“I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls,” she said at the time.

