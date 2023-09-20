Kristen Doute Shares New Details About Her Boyfriend & Their Future Plans

Kristen Doute and her boyfriend Luke Broderick have been dating for over a year now since first meeting at a friend’s wedding in June 2022 and the “Vanderpump Rules” alum says she believes she’s found the one.

While they’ve only been together a year, she revealed in an interview with The Messenger that they’ve already talked about their future plans together and their goal of starting a family. “We’ve been together just over a year, but I always tell him it feels like 10 [years], but in a good way,” she shared. “So we definitely talk about it because I’m not here to waste his time or to waste my time and vice versa.”

Despite that, she said they wanted to take the whole process slowly to make sure they were on the same page when it came to their future family.

“I think we’ve taken it so slowly as friends, to best friends to dating, to being in a relationship, and we’re making sure that we have, I don’t know, the same parenting styles and [asking questions like], ‘Where do we want to raise a family?’ And just all the really important questions that can sort of dissipate when you fall hard and fall fast,” she shared. “So I know that we have an amazing future ahead of us, full of a couple of kids and a lot of love and a lot of really cool entrepreneurial businesses and endeavors.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kristen Doute Said Her Boyfriend Is ‘Wonderful’ & They Are Opposites in Many Ways

Doute said she’s often fallen hard in the past and thought she was going to marry every guy she’s dated, but with Broderick, she knows for a fact he’s her person. “I’m the girl that — if you’ve read my book — it’s like every guy that I dated, I think I’m going to marry,” she spilled to The Messenger. “And now I’ve truly found The One, eight years my junior. But with the emotional [intelligence] of someone twice his age.”

She described him as a “really wonderful guy” who’s “so sweet [and] so patient.” While Doute’s been known to be emotional on “Vanderpump Rules,” she said they balance each other well because he’s more of a logical person. “He’s just very helpful in helping me restructure and kind of stay on point,” she added. “And just helping me sort of stay on point with everything. And I just think that we’re opposites in certain ways, and that’s our attraction. But then we’re also the best of friends.”

Kristen Doute Is Filming a New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff & Hosts a Podcast

Apart from her relationship and their plans for the future, Doute has a lot on the go right now, including reports of a new “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff show. In June 2023, Deadline reported that a new spinoff featuring Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright was in the works at Bravo.

The show is set to follow the former VPR stars and others as they move from their partying past into adult responsibilities and raising their families. Lala Kent confirmed on Amazon Live in July 2023 that the show was set to begin filming that week.

Doute also has a podcast, which she co-hosts with Broderick, called “Sex, Love and What Else Matters with Kristen Doute.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’