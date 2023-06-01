VPR Star Calls Out James Kennedy: ‘Truth Always Comes Out’

The “Vanderpump Rules” universe has seen a major upheaval in the last few months after the explosive scandal now known as “Scandoval” broke and past cast members have been speaking on the current situation among the cast members.

Kristen Doute is one of the alums of the show who’s opened up about her friendships with the cast and in a May 29 episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, she slammed her ex-boyfriend James Kennedy and hinted that there is something “dark” about him that viewers will eventually find out.

Doute was asked which cast members she was still friends with out of the current stars of the show and she replied, “I am close with everybody that is an OG cast member,” she said. “So that does not include James Kennedy. And I mean, currently I am obviously not friends with Tom Sandoval.” The podcast hosts asked her once again about Kennedy and she confirmed, “That is a hard no.”

Josh Peck and Ben Soffer, the podcast’s co-hosts, asked Doute what she thought about Kennedy being praised as the “number one guy in the group” now in light of the scandal and Tom Sandoval’s fall from grace. “I think in the world of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ the truth always comes out,” she replied.

“So it’s not gonna last long,” Doute added. “He can ride the wave this season, because why is he the number one guy in the group? Because he’s the only one not screwing up this particular season? Wow, congratulations you’re a grown man and you have one good summer of not messing up as badly as everybody else. The truth always comes out… no matter how long it takes.”

Doute was asked about the root of her negative feelings toward the DJ and whether it was just down to their relationship and breakup and she answered, “Something like that.” When prompted to elaborate she said she wasn’t going to, hinting only, “It’s a little dark.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kristen Doute Previously Said She Was Going to ‘Ruin’ James Kennedy’s Life

It’s not the first time in recent months that Doute has ripped Kennedy publicly as she called him out on her own podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” on May 11.

In that episode, Doute spoke about the meeting between Kennedy, Lisa Vanderpump and Kennedy’s new girlfriend Ally Lewber. Kennedy spoke about how important Vanderpump’s opinion is to him and he wanted the first meeting between Lewber and Vanderpump to go well. Doute called out Vanderpump and told her to “get her s*** straight” and then said she was going to “ruin [Kennedy’s] life.”

Kristen Doute Said She Won’t Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Unless It’s for Another Short Scene

While Doute made her comeback on season 10 in the finale episode when she joined Ariana Madix for a scene helping her after Madix’s breakup from Sandoval, the VPR alum has made it clear that she has no intention of returning to the Bravo show.

She shared on the “Good Guys” podcast that she’d done a lot of therapy after her time on “Vanderpump Rules” and didn’t want to get back in that mindset, though she’d be willing to return for one-off scenes in the future like she did this season.

Doute also spoke about filming “The GOAT,” an upcoming reality show for Amazon, and said it was amazing and loved how the cast were treated compared to the VPR cast. The former SURver also said she’d love to do another show with some of the VPR alums showing their lives now, but more as a docu-series about their lives now instead of a show about their drama.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’