Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lists Home For $1.3 Million

A former “Vanderpump Rules” star has listed her house for sale.

A little more than a year after four cast members were fired from the Bravo reality show due to their past insensitive behavior, former series star Kristen Doute is moving out of the Southern California home she bought during the height of her fame.

According to Reality Blurb, Doute has listed her 1,770 square-foot Valley Village home for $1.3 million, two years after paying $1 million for the pad. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom property is fully renovated and features white oaks floors, a spa tub in the master bathroom, a detached office space, and an outdoor hot tub and firepit.

The home is located in the same neighborhood that three “Vanderpump Rules” couples purchased houses, and is located just five blocks from the home of Doute’s former co-stars, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, per Refinery 29.

Some Critics Questioned How Doute Could Afford to Buy the House Herself

After Doute paid $1 million for the Valley Village property in 2019, she clapped back at critics who questioned if she really made enough money to buy a house on her own.

“Nah I just asked nicely for the house and they gave it to me,” Doute sarcastically tweeted in response to a commenter who asked if she could afford to be a homeowner.

BravoTV.com noted that at the time, Doute had been a star on “Vanderpump Rules” for seven seasons; she starred on the show while working at Lisa Vanderpmp’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR. Doute later went into a business of her own and also launched her very successful James Mae-shirt line. She was also partnered with Maloney and pal Stassi Schroeder for the now-defunct Witches of WeHo wine brand, the outlet noted. In addition, Doute also has several paid acting credits on her resume, per IMDb.

By the end of her time on “Vanderpump Rules,” Doute didn’t need a SUR paycheck anymore. The former waitress earned $25,000 per episode in her final seasons on the show, per In Touch Weekly.

Doute is in a Serious Relationship With Alex Menache

Although it’s unclear where Doute plans to move, she has been in a serious relationship for more than a year, so it’s possible she’s planning for a permanent roommate. The Bravo alum has been dating businessman Alex Menache since early 2020, and a source told Us Weekly that Menache “wants to get married and have kids soon.”

“He’s from the Valley and he owns a lot of apartment buildings in the L.A. area,” the insider said early last year. “He’s not the L.A. type who is friends with lots of celebs though. He has been looking for a wife.”

Doute has shot down marriage rumors, telling Life and Style that she doesn’t “feel the need to rush” into marriage with Menache.

“I think Alex and I are just doing it the way that’s right for us,” she said. “We’ve had that conversation, of course. I think we’re both in the right place at the right time of our lives and if it happens, it happens.”

But Doute did reveal that during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was quarantined at home with Menache.

“I mean, I spend every single day with him,” she said. “He’s really special. He’s the best thing.”

