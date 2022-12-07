‘Vanderpump Rules’ OG Opens Up About ‘Rough Two Years’ of Life

A former “Vanderpump Rules” star has started her very own podcast, teaming up with a pal to talk about “Sex, Love… And What Else Matters.”

Kristen Doute, who appeared on the first 8 season of VPR, announced her big career move on November 18, 2022.

“…Here we go! 11/30. Listen every Wednesday,” Doute captioned an Instagram post.

The podcast is titled “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” and promises to be a “deep dive into these topics from both the female and male perspective; unfiltered, vulnerable… and of course, SEXY!” Doute brought in her friend Luke Broderick to get the male perspective on various topics relating to love and relationships.

Doute and Broderick debuted their new podcast, officially, on November 30, 2022. The first episode, titled “Welcome to the Judgment Free Zone,” was an introduction of sorts, during which Doute gave fans a bit of an update on her life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Doute Thought She Was Going to Marry Her Ex

Doute split from Alex Menache in early 2022, though Doute didn’t confirm the breakup right away. In fact, she didn’t actually address it until someone wrote something in the comments of an Instagram post about her moving out of the place that she shared with Menache.

“Awe…i wanted her to b with the ‘one.'”

“Same, but it didn’t work out,” Doute responded. “Alex is a wonderful man who I love and respect very much.”

Doute took some time to heal and said that focusing on this new podcast has helped her in a big way.

“It’s made this whole getting over my breakup so much easier because, this is just a quick little clip on me and where I’m at in my life for y’all. It’s like, I was in this past relationship for two years and a half years,” Doute said.

“I really thought, like, ‘this is it for me. I have to make this work. I need a husband and a baby. And it didn’t work,” she continued. She explained that it was really hard to see “the light at the end of the tunnel,” but she eventually realized that she was going to be okay, even though she was 39-years-old and single.

“I’ve had a rough two years, as some of you may know,” she added.

Doute Said She’s a ‘Relationship Gypsy’

Doute sat down with Scheana Shay in an August 2022 for an interview on the “Scheananigans” podcast. During their chat, Doute opened up about her split from Menache and her plans for moving forward.

“I’m back in an apartment, it’s in a neighborhood so I feel very safe. So I just had to get out, so that’s what I did. And I’m just having ho girl summer, you know?” she said.

On her own podcast, Doute admitted to being a “relationship gypsy” and said that she likes to have someone and doesn’t particularly like to be alone. Although Doute doesn’t currently have a boyfriend, she has been exploring various relationships and is really focused on herself as she navigates the single life once more.

“I’ll fall in love in 3.2 seconds,” Doute said, though she admits that she’s calmed down a bit as she’s gotten older.

