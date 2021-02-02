Craig Conover Claims Kristin Cavallari Slid Into His DMs

The Southern Charm drama doesn’t stop when the cameras go down. Over the last few months, cast members Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Madison LeCroy have been making headlines for their relationship with former couple Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.

Conover and Kroll have formed a friendship with Cavallari and her close friend Justin Anderson. On the other hand, LeCroy – who dated Kroll on-and-off for over two years – had struck a flirty friendship with Cavallari’s estranged husband Cutler.

The friendship drama comes to a head on the second part of the Southern Charm reunion airing Thursday, February 4. During the reunion, Conover brings up LeCroy’s relationship with Cutler. In a preview for the reunion, Conover tells LeCroy, “You commented on Kristin Cavallari’s f****** picture, because you hate that we’re friends now. You’re like, ‘hey I’ll be f****** Jay this week.'”

He then shared how he and Cavallari got in touch. “Kristin slid into my DMs like two months ago, and I was like I have a girlfriend, and she came to town, and Austen and I have both become friends w her,” Conover said during the reunion.

Reunion host Andy Cohen then asked Kroll if he was dating Cavallari to which he responded, “No Andy, I’m not.” Conover then shared with the group that he and Kroll would be visiting them the day after the reunion filmed. Cohen then asked if LeCroy was going to see Cutler, and she appeared to nod her head yes. Conover then chimed in saying, “Probably, yes, just for spite.”

Conover Exclusively Shared How He Got In Contact With Cavallari

Cavallari may have messaged Conover over social media, but the two also met another way. “It’s funny, because there’s a whole bunch of guest opinions going on, but nobody really knows, it’s funny,” Conover told Heavy on Wednesday, January 20.

“So anyway, Justin has been a friend or fan turned friend of Sewing Down South [Conover’s pillow and design company] for a long time now, and he’s worn our hats everyday for like two years, and so through that, he introduced Kristin to me,” Conover told Heavy. “They were kinda bored in quarantine also, and I was like you guys should come visit Charleston, and so they came, and I grabbed Austen and I was like, hey come to dinner with us.’”

Conover stands by his friend’s statement that the group are all just friends. “Yes, it’s just a friendship, and ya know it was good to help Austen, it really helped Austen with his confidence and feeling that he’s good enough, because Justin and Kristin were both like, you know they’re positive people,” Conover told Heavy. “Austen was going through a lot with the breakup [with Madison LeCroy] and to hear them tell him like, ‘no you’re cool dude, like you’re fine, look how much fun we’re having,’ he was like, ‘you know what, I am good enough,’ and so it was good to see him happy.”

LeCroy Revealed Details on Her Relationship With Cutler

Conover and Kroll aren’t the only ones spilling the details of their relationship with the famous power couple. LeCroy came to the reunion fully prepared to defend herself. After Conover and Kroll accused LeCroy of hanging out with Cutler out of spite, she stated, “He came to Charleston and reached out to me,” in the preview for the second part of the Southern Charm reunion.

LeCroy then asked Cohen if he’d like to see the messages, to which Cohen eagerly accepts. “So this is the DM,” Cohen says as he reads from LeCroy’s phone. “This is Jay Cutler asking what the top three restaurants in Charleston is. She said, ‘Are you asking this because your ex sent the same DM to my ex?’ So he said, ‘Haha did she? I don’t keep up with her.’ And then she recommends a restaurant.”

Cohen continues reading, “She said, ‘I’ll guess we’ll have to test more out. That’s flirty with a winky emoji! And then she said, ‘When are you coming?’ He said, ‘Tomorrow,’ and then she said, ‘Wanna come out on the boat?’” The preview clip then ends with LeCroy taking her phone back from Cohen.

