Inside Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula’s Wedding: PHOTOS

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are finally married!

The “Summer House” stars, who have been engaged since 2018, exchanged vows after multiple setbacks, the most recent being the coronavirus pandemic.

Three years ago, Cooke popped proposed to Batula with two-and-a-half-carat custom diamond engagement ring created by New York jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb, per People. Fans also saw the proposal play out on “Summer House.” But multiple delays and cancellations plagued the couple’s wedding planning.

While Cooke and Batula had joked about their delayed walk down the aisle – the bride told Entertainment Tonight the two had been “subconsciously postponing” their wedding so the rest of their friends would “catch up, get engaged, get married” and then “do a pregnancy pact situation” with them – it seemed to be worth the wait.

Here are the details on the ‘Summer House’ couple’s long overdue wedding:

Cooke & Batula Got Married at an Outdoor Ceremony in New Jersey

On September 25, 2021, Cooke and Batula tied the knot in the bride’s parents’ backyard in Hillsborough, New Jersey, according to Us Weekly. Batula walked down the aisle wearing a white A-line-style bridal gown with a long veil, while the groom was dressed in a navy and black-trimmed tuxedo.

Ahead of the ceremony, Batula teased on her Instagram stories that her wedding makeup would be done by New York City makeup artist Sophia Vallejo. In a separate post, the bride-to-be showed off her wedding day tan from On the Go Glow.

The wedding was planned by Julie Lindenman Events, and the hashtag for the couple’s nuptials was #Kymanda.

An insider told Page Six that the couple’s wedding ceremony was an “emotional and beautiful ceremony,” and that Bravo producers were on site and the network’s cameras were spotted filming at the ceremony.

Several Bravo Stars Were Guests at the Wedding

According to photos and videos posted on social media, the wedding guest list included the couple’s “Summer House” co-star Lindsay Hubbard and her ex-boyfriend, Everett Weston, as well as Luke Gunvalson, Ciara Miller, and Danielle Olivera. “Southern Charm” stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll were also in attendance, according to People.

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo was a bridesmaid at the wedding, while the couple’s best friend and Loverboy co-worker, Carl Radke, was a groomsman. One person who didn’t appear to make the guest list was former “Summer House” star Hannah Berner, who had a falling out with Cooke during filming last season and was disinvited from the wedding.

Videos shared on social media featured the guests having fun on the dance floor under a huge tented area as well as footage of the bride’s epic bouquet toss.

Batula previously talked to Bravo’s Daily Dish about why she and Cooke decided to host their wedding outdoors at Batula’s parents’ house. The lightbulb moment came after the couple encountered problems finding an appropriate venue to hold their 225-plus guest list during the health pandemic. With most of the larger wedding venues booked out until 2022, Batula revealed that an idea came to her in a dream.

“We were like, let’s do it in my parents’ backyard in September,” she said. “They have this beautiful plot of land. It’s just like that epic party that we want to have.”

