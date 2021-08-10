‘Summer House’ Stars Give Wedding update

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are just a few weeks away from their wedding. The “Summer House” stars, who have been engaged since 2018, will finally tie the knot next month after multiple setbacks.

In July 2021, Cooke posted to Instagram to commemorate Amanda’s 30th birthday. He also referenced the couple’s upcoming wedding in the birthday post.

“My baby turns 30!” Cooke wrote. “Happy birthday to my better half — crazy to think you had just turned 24 when we met almost 6 years ago. Welcome to the best decade of our lives! I love you and can’t wait to marry you this September.”

A few weeks later, the Loverboy boss also shared a pic from his own birthday as he turned 39.

“39 feels good bc we’re that much closer to our wedding,” Cooke added.

Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Will Marry in September 2021 With a Backyard Reception at the Bride’s Parents’ House

Cooke has joked about his long engagement to Batula. In July 2021, he posted an Instagram comment referencing his lengthy engagement status after “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay announced her engagement to Brock Davies.

“Congrats you two!!!” Cooke wrote. “Welcome to the engaged club! I’m not only the President, I’m also a long-standing member. “

Cooke and Batula were originally supposed to marry on September 18, 2020, but were forced to cancel their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That night, they went out to dinner at Crown Shy in downtown New York City instead, according to a post on Cooke’s Instagram page. The groom-to-be noted that the setback made him and his fiance appreciate what they have “more than ever.”

The couple later decided to move their wedding to June 18, 2021 with the hopes that most people would be vaccinated by then, but once again they decided to change plans.

“It is not in June,” Batula told Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish. “The vaccine didn’t seem to be progressing as quickly as we thought it would. We just decided to get out of our [wedding venue] contract and push it back again. Our venue was indoors. There was no outdoor option. Our minimum is 225. We couldn’t guarantee that we could have 225 people inside a venue on June 18.”

With most large venues booked out until 2022, the couple came up with a new plan.

“We were like, let’s do it in my parents’ backyard in September,” Batula said, adding that the idea came to her via a dream.

“It was very weird,” she said. “And I was like, why don’t we do it in their backyard? They have this beautiful plot of land. It’s just like that epic party that we want to have.”

The couple added that while their backyard wedding will be “an amazing night,” planning a big backyard ceremony is a lot of work and more expensive than they realized.

Kyle & Amanda Had a Fake Wedding Last Season on ‘Summer House’

“Summer House” fans witnessed Cooke and Batula’s “pretend” wedding on the Bravo reality show last season. As the cast filmed in a pandemic-era “bubble,” co-star Danielle Oliveria’s chef boyfriend, Robert Sieber, was in charge of food for the reception. The practice ceremony went so well that the “newlyweds” admitted that if their parents wouldn’t have freaked out about it, they would have been fine with that being their actual wedding.

As for their real wedding, Batula joked that maybe their multiple postponements happened so that the “Summer House” cast can follow in the footsteps of their fellow Bravo stars from “Vanderpump Rules,” several of whom had babies at the same time this year.

“Maybe we’ve been subconsciously postponing our wedding in hopes that some of the rest of our friends will catch up, get engaged, get married,” Batula told Entertainment Tonight. “And then we can do a pregnancy pact situation where we just all go through it together.”

