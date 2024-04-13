‘Summer House’ Star Shares Sad Family Update & Makes Promise to Fans

Kyle Cooke revealed sad news about his family while offering up a promise to fans.

The “Summer House” star opened up on the April 11, 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” to share that his beloved grandmother Betty has died.

In an unexpected twist, Cooke tied in the sad news with a promise about his controversial mullet hairstyle.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Cooke Revealed That He Will Finally Cut His Mullet in Honor of His Late Grandmother

When Cooke married Amanda Batula in September 2021, his blonde hair was cut into a short, clean-cut style. But by spring 2022, he began to grow a mullet. The “business in the front, party in the back” hairdo has been a point of contention with Batula ever since. In March 2024, Batula told Decider that her 41-year-old husband might be “having a little bit of a midlife crisis between the mullet and the late hours out.”

On “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Cooke if he would consider cutting his mullet at the “Summer House” season 8 reunion, which is set to tape soon.

“Well, you tell me, Andy. Do you own a pair of sharp scissors?” Cooke asked, before confirming, “We’re gonna do it!”

The Loverboy entrepreneur shook hands with Cohen and shared the poignant reason why he will finally chop his hair. “Not to get sappy on you guys,” Cooke said to Cohen and fellow WWHL guest West Wilson. “But my grandmother passed away two weeks ago. And pretty much the last thing she said to me was she hates my hair.”

Cooke said his late grandmother’s name was Betty. Cohen then promised Cooke’s grandmother, “We got you!”

According to BravoTV.com, during a previous appearance on WWHL, Cooke teased that he planned to grow his mullet even longer and “maybe auction it off for the charity Locks of Love.

Kyle Cooke Was Very Close With His Grandmother

Cooke’s grandmother was named Betty McGill. She lived in Stowe, Vermont, and was 101 years old when she passed away on March 26, 2024, per her obituary posted by the Vermont outlet Seven Days. McGill was a mother of four, a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother who lived an active and adventurous lifestyle. An avid skier, she last hit the slopes at age 89.

Cooke had a sweet relationship with his grandmother, who was the mother of his mom Jane McGill Cooke. He previously posted an Instagram photo as he posed with his grandmother wearing matching Stowe, Vermont beanies. “Our matriarch,” he captioned the pic in 2022, adding hashtags that read “family,” “Stowe,” and “Vermont.”

In March 2023, he posted family photos as the clan celebrated his grandmother’s 100th birthday.

The “Summer House” star also hit the beach in the Hamptons with his family’s matriarch. In a photo posted to Facebook in 2020, Cooke knelt alongside his grandmother as she lounged on a beach chair rocking mirrored turquoise-framed sunglasses.

“When your grandma steals your shades, you squint,” Cooke captioned the sweet photo.

