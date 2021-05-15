Kyle Richards Slams Lisa Vanderpump After Restaurant Run-In

Lisa Vanderpump was slammed on social media by several of her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costars. Following a recent run-in she had with Kyle Richards at a Los Angeles restaurant, the SUR owner was accused of skipping out on her tab and then“selling” a tabloid story about the incident.

In an Instagram post shared by podcast host Christian Gray Snow, Vanderpump was called out for reportedly marking up her former co-stars’ faces on a fan photo with X’s and mustaches. Not only did Vanderpump “X” out the other Bravo stars’ faces, but she put a heart above her own before signing the photo.

“If Lisa Vanderpump is going to sell stories to TMZ she should include the full details, like the part when she left the restaurant and scribbled all over her former co-stars’ faces after a fan approached and asked her to sign his #RHOBH print,” Snow wrote.

It didn’t take long for three of LVP’s former co-stars to weigh in on the photo.

“Bitter spice,” Richards wrote of Vanderpump in the comments section.

“Oof she’s so angry,” added Lisa Rinna.

And former co-star Teddi Mellencamp chimed in to add, “I must be really special I got 3 X X X.”

Lisa Vanderpump Sent a Restaurant Tab to Kyle Richards’ Table

The off-camera “Housewives” drama started earlier this week when a source told TMZ that Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd dined at the Shu Restaurant in Los Angeles, and spotted Richards and a “Real Housewives” executive producer having dinner together a few tables over. The insider noted that Vanderpump and Richards did not exchange hellos amid their ongoing “PuppyGate” feud, but that the EP did greet the restaurateur.

Vanderpump later half-jokingly told the server to send her $132 tab to the Bravo producer’s table, noting that she has a “playful relationship” with him and felt he “owed” her a dinner.

The insider told TMZ that Richards and the producer refused to pick up Vanderpump’s tab, but that Vanderpump and her husband left a cash tip for the server and a copy of her credit card as a backup payment method.

Kyle Richards Accused Lisa Vanderpump Of Pulling a ‘Dine & Dash, But LVP Called Her a Liar

Richards later told TMZ that Vanderpump attempted to stiff the restaurant.

‘It was a dine and dash situation. What can I say, I’ve been nothing but nice,” she said, per The Daily Mail.

But Vanderpump provided receipts to both outlets to prove she did indeed pay the $131.84 tab on her own.

“I didn’t think I’d have to produce it, but here is the proof that I paid the restaurant bill,” Vanderpump told The Mail. “Ken and I also gave the wonderful server a $40 tip in cash and the delightful hostess $15 for seating us so quickly.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also accused Richards of not being able to tell the truth.

“This once again reinforces why I left the show as Kyle can’t be trusted to tell the truth and she most certainly can’t take a joke,” Vanderpump said.