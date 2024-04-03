VPR Star Says Ariana Madix Has a Bigger Ego Than Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is giving her opinion about her castmate, Ariana Madix.

During an April 3 interview with E! News, Kent was prompted to answer a series of questions about her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars. When she was asked, “Who currently has the bigger ego, Tom [Sandoval] or Ariana,” Kent replied, “Oh, Ariana’s blowing us all out of the water.”

“Even me. Which is wild,” quipped Kent.

As fans are aware, Madix ended her relationship with Sandoval in March 2023 after he had an affair with her former friend and “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Lala Kent Opened Up About the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Reunion

In the April 3 E! News interview, Kent briefly discussed the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, filmed in March 2024. She teased that fans can expect unexpected moments from the reunion.

“The reunion may have done something that they have never done before. And it was genius and so uncomfortable. And just thinking about it my heart is pounding,” shared Kent.

Kent also mentioned the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” reunion on the March 20 episode of “The Talk.” She reacted to rumors that she and Madix are no longer friends because of events that transpired at the show’s season 11 reunion.

“I think the exact tweet was, ‘Ariana eviscerated Lala and it was friendship ruining.’ And only one of those things is true. I’ll let ya’ll decide,” teased the 33-year-old.

Kent also noted that she chose to be softer in her approach when interacting with Sandoval in season 11. She stated she was “out for blood” during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion because Sandoval’s cheating scandal reminded her of her relationship with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. The mother of one, who is currently pregnant with her second child via sperm donor, explained that she wanted to “practice compassion” as she was preparing to expand her family.

“I’m in a different place than I was last year. Scandoval ran very parallel with where I was in my heartbreak,” said Kent.

Ariana Madix Opened up About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 After Her Breakup From Tom Sandoval

While speaking to Us Weekly in March 2024, Madix opened up about filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 after breaking up with Sandoval. She stated that she was transparent about how she was coping following her ex-boyfriend’s affair while season 11 cameras were rolling.

“I was going through the most difficult time of my life. And I allowed all times and moments of my healing process to be shown. And not to just come out and say, ‘Hey, I’m healed everybody.’ And I think we don’t often get to see that,” said Madix.

The 38-year-old also stated that she was “proud of [herself]” for filming season 11, despite the difficult circumstances.

“I learned, honestly, that I’m very brave,” continued Madix.

In addition, Madix shared she felt supported by her loved ones following her breakup.

“I have a lot of really wonderful people in my life, who have shown me what’s important. And who have shown me that I’m going to be okay. No matter what. And we’re all in this together,” said the reality television star.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.