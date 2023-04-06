Lala Kent Says Ariana Madix Is ‘Unsafe’ in Her Home

Lala Kent has spoken out about the current state of affairs between “Vanderpump Rules” stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval after their split due to his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

In the April 5 episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala,” Kent called out Sandoval for refusing to give Madix space and said he’d been insisting on spending time at their shared Valley Village home, which they bought together in 2019. “Ariana had a home life where she’s supposed to feel safe,” Kent explained. She said she could relate due to her own split with Randall Emmett, after which she accused him of repeated infidelities.

“Your home is where you go to recharge to take on the world, how are you supposed to take on the world when your home life is sucking you dry?” Kent continued. “And now Sandoval won’t leave the house, I don’t know if he will now but for a very long time he was like, ‘I plan on being there all week and I’m using every room in the house.'”

Kent said Madix is “already unsafe in her home because of just the filth that has been going on in it [and] this motherf***** won’t leave,” but on top of that, she has to deal with the paparazzi constantly outside of her home.

Kristen Doute Also Claimed in March 2023 That Ariana Madix Didn’t Feel Safe in Their Shared Home

Kent’s comments are similar to those made by Kristen Doute back in March when she joined Nick Viall on his podcast “The Viall Files.” At the time, she said the former VPR couple was still sharing their home despite Madix not feeling comfortable with Sandoval’s comings and goings.

Viall asked Doute, who dated Sandoval for six years before he began dating Madix, if Madix felt “unsafe in her own home.” Doute replied, “Exactly.” She said one of Madix’s friends asked Sandoval to give his ex-girlfriend a heads up before planning to visit the house to make it easier on her but he apparently responded that he wouldn’t be doing that.

“His response is ‘it’s my f****** house, I own half of it, and I will come and go as I please and if she has a problem with it, she can leave,’” Doute claimed.

Raquel Leviss Was Spotted Leaving Tom Sandoval’s Home in Late March When Ariana Madix Was Out of Town

The status of Leviss and Sandoval’s relationship now is unclear, although they were spotted grabbing dinner together after the taping of the season 10 reunion, Page Six shared.

In late March, Leviss was spotted leaving Sandoval and Madix’s home during the day while Madix was out of town, the publication reported. Fans speculated that Leviss had spent the night but Sandoval’s rep denied those claims and said she was just stopping by.

Afterward, Katie Maloney shared on “The Viall Files” podcast that she believed Leviss had spent the night, telling Viall, “You don’t just pop by and bring all your overnight luggage.”

Kent also shared her thoughts on the photos of Leviss leaving Sandoval and Madix’s home and said it was clear to her that the paparazzi have favorites and stars that they dislike. “Cause Scheana [Shay] always looking on point, Ariana always looking on point,” she said on her podcast. “Raquel looking like E.T. before he rides a bike in outer space, so f***** up, it’s so messed up,” she laughed.

