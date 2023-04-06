‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star ‘Blacked Out’ During Filming

A “Vanderpump Rules” star got so upset during the season 10 reunion taping that she says she actually “blacked out.”

“It was the most intense,” Kent said on the March 28, 2023, episode of Jeff Lewis Live. “I’m still recovering, my mind is fried. I completely blacked out, I was, like, enraged,” she later added.

“I don’t want to say it didn’t directly affect me, because it did trigger me. It reminded me of the way Randall [Emmett] slithered around, so I feel for my friend,” Kent also said, referring to Ariana Madix, who found out that her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had been having a lengthy affair with “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Lala Kent Says That She & James Kennedy Went Hard on Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

In an interview with E! News after the reunion filmed, Kent said that she and James Kennedy “dragged” Sandoval and Leviss.

“It was explosive. I definitely ate, I blacked out a little bit. I went off, James [Kennedy] went off. We dragged them pretty hard,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t expect to leave feeling so gross. I just felt dirty that I was associated with two people that were capable of something like this,” she added.

Kent reiterated these feelings on the March 29, 2023, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast.

“For me? I was triggered for many reasons. It took me back to my own situation,” Kent said, comparing Sandoval to Emmett. “Everything went through my mind. All the projection that Sandoval has put on me for many years, including this season. Raquel, you know, projecting on to me about her s***, and calling me these names when she was doing what she was doing,” Kent said.

Kent said that there was a point during filming that she really let everything out. “It all came out in that moment, no one was safe,” Kent said, calling it a “bloodbath of words.”

“I blacked out,” she continued. “I only cried one time, and you guys will see why I cried. But the rest of the time, I mean, I was in fight mode,” Kent said. “I felt like a lion who had just made the epic kill for the rest of my crew… I felt like I was with my pride and we had wildebeests for days,” she continued.

Lala Kent Called the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion ‘Exhausting’

Shortly after filming wrapped, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to share an update with her fans.

“That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life. I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream. But I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch ‘Seinfeld,’ and just, like, regroup. Maybe sage and pray,” Kent said, adding that she thinks fans will really enjoy it.

In her interview with Jeff Lewis, Kent admitted that she wasn’t sure how many episodes the reunion will be broken into, though she is hoping that it will air in three parts because she earns more money that way.

