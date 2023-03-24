Inside ‘Exhausting’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion

The season 10 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion filmed in Los Angeles on March 23, 2023. The full cast was in attendance at the reunion, which was hosted by Andy Cohen.

Filming took place about three weeks after news that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had ended their longterm relationship. Their sudden split was caused by an affair that Sandoval was having with his VPR co-star Raquel Leviss, which Madix found out about on March 1, 2023. The news rocked the Bravo world on March 3, 2023, and was first reported by TMZ.

Cohen had a stack of question cards nearly two inches thick, which he shared on his Instagram Stories during a pre-filming chat with Lisa Vanderpump. Vanderpump shared the same video on her Instagram feed.

At one point, before things really got going, Cohen posted a video on his Instagram Stories in which he looked to his right and asked Madix if she was wearing a “revenge dress.”

“I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh?” Madix responded. “I think his eyes are gonna bleed,” she teased.

After the evening wrapped, Cohen shared a bit about how things went. He took to his Instagram Stories to give fans a highly anticipated update.

“Well, that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid,” Cohen said, wearing a “Something About Her” shirt.

Other cast members have spoken out about what went down — without giving too much away, of course — and some other details about what happened during the taping have also come out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Kent Says the Reunion Was ‘Exhausting’

Ahead of the taping, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to share that production was taking the cast’s cell phones before filming began.

About 10 hours later, Kent had her phone back and was home with her daughter, Ocean.

“That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life. I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream. But I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch ‘Seinfeld,’ and just, like, regroup. Maybe sage and pray,” Kent said on her Instagram Stories. “I think you guys will enjoy it,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, at the end of the night, Madix, Scheana Shay, and Katie Maloney linked up with some other friends, including former VPR star Kristen Doute, for a late night bite and some cocktails, which they posted about on their respective Instagram Stories.

Raquel Leviss Had Andy Cohen Serve Scheana Shay Legal Papers

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay were both in attendance at the reunion, though they were unable to appear on camera together at the time same due to a restraining order that Leviss was granted ahead of the taping.

The seating chart showed that Leviss was seated between Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz for her time on stage, but, when Shay came out, Schwartz’s seat moved next to Sandoval and she was seated on the end.

For her part, Leviss handed Cohen some papers and asked him to give them to Shay. Shay’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani told Heavy that the papers didn’t have any “legal meaning.”

“Rachel had Andy ‘serve’ Scheana with a document during the reunion, but the papers have no legal meaning,” Rahmani told the outlet. “It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different,” he said.

“There is no way for Rachel to ‘drop’ the temporary restraining order before next week’s hearing. This is California law and even on the court’s website,” he continued.

“Even if Rachel had the correct document, which she didn’t, it wasn’t filed with the court. There is no file stamp in the top right corner. This was just another public relations stunt by Rachel and her team. If Rachel really wanted to make this go away, she would come out and publicly say the ‘punch’ never happened and she is sorry for all the harm she caused Scheana, Ariana, and her other friends,” Rahmani concluded.

Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval Were Spotted Together

At one point on March 23, 2023, paparazzi caught Leviss and Sandoval talking to each other outside of the reunion venue. Sandoval was wearing a black suit, a pair of sunglasses, and was smoking a cigarette, while Leviss appeared to have changed into some loungewear.

Based on video footage obtained by TMZ, it looks like production was on hand to film at least part of the interaction between Leviss and Sandoval.

