‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Thinks Tom Sandoval Cheated on Raquel Leviss, Too

A new claim about Tom Sandoval has been made by his former friend — and former “Vanderpump Rules” star — Jax Taylor.

On the March 28, 2023, episode of his new “When Reality Hits” podcast, Taylor said that he believes that Sandoval was not only cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss over the past several months, but that he was also cheating on Leviss with someone else.

“I honestly think, and I’m never really wrong about things, and I honestly think there was probably another relationship going on even behind Raquel’s back,” Taylor said. “So, I don’t think it was just her,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristen Doute Says She Heard That Tom Sandoval Hooked Up With Someone Else After News of His Affair With Raquel Leviss Got Out

On the March 16, 2023, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend — and good friend to Madix — Kristen Doute spoke out about Scandoval. During the course of their conversation, Doute said that she heard that Sandoval hooked up with someone else after one of the Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras‘ shows.

“And I heard, and this is alleged, but I heard, so, he had a show two days after all of this s*** went down. And he actually went and played it. The audacity. And allegedly he, who knows, he was probably on mushrooms and drunk and God knows what else, went to a bar afterward, got completely smashed, and had sex with some fan girl that night,” Doute said.

“I don’t put anything past him at this point,” she continued.

Doute also said that the point of Sandoval’s band is for “attention” not because the reality star genuinely enjoys playing covers.

Over the past several months, Leviss has attended many of Sandoval’s shows, sometimes with her “Vanderpump Rules” castmates and sometimes alone.

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Are Still Seeing Each Other

Despite how Taylor might feel about Sandoval’s affair with Leviss, the two are still seeing one another. In fact, they were spotted grabbing a bite together after the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion taping in Los Angeles on March 23, 2023, according to TMZ.

Although things have been complicated, Sandoval and Leviss appear to want to be together.

“He wants to make it work with Raquel,” a source told Page Six. “But he knows the odds are stacked against them as a couple,” the source added.

Interestingly, however, ahead of the reunion taping, Leviss told TMZ that she and Sandoval were “taking a break.”

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” she told the outlet, adding, “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

Fans will learn more when the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion airs, some time after the season wraps.

