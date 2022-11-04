Who is Lala Kent’s Instagram Man, Don Lopez?

Lala Kent’s mystery man is no longer a mystery.

On November 3, 2022, the “Vanderpump Rules” star intrigued fans by posting an early morning close-up photo of a heavily tattooed man and told her followers it was “time to go to work.” The pic, which showed only the side of a man’s head, revealed multiple tattoos on the side of his head, face, and inside his ear.

It didn’t take long for fans to uncover who the elaborate inkwork belonged to.

Lala Kent’s Mystery Man Was Revealed to be Model Don Lopez

Less than 24 hours after Kent, 32, posted her cryptic photo, fans solved the mystery. According to Page Six, her mystery date was revealed to be model Don Lopez. The handsome, L.A. based model has posed for Balenciaga, Givenchy, Gucci, and more, as seen on his Instagram page.

In December 2021, Lopez and Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Casamigos tequila partner Rande Gerber, co-hosted a model casting search together at Diplomacy x Wes Iwundu’s“Free The Future” pop-up, according to California Life HD.

On his Twitter page, Lopez was described as a “BMX biker and model.” His bio states: “Started it all with $15 and a $50 dollar check never looked back and never worried about the past I knew my future would be great.”

Kent has not confirmed that she is actually dating Lopez, but while at Andy’s Legends Ball during the BravoCon weekend in October 2022, she boasted that she is having “the best sex” of her life since splitting from her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, last year. “Everyone has a jawline which is great!” she added of her suitors, as an apparent diss to Emmett, according to BravoTV.com.

After Lopez was revealed to be the man in her photo, the fan account CiCi Loves You wrote, “Happy she found someone with a jawline. I know that was important to her.”

Don Lopez Appears to Be a Single Parent Like Lala Kent

Kent waited a long time to date after her split from Emmett. At the time of the breakup, the former couple’s daughter, Ocean, was still a young baby and Kent was hesitant to date.

According to People, during an Amazon Live in February 2022, Kent revealed that she would wait “at least a year” before allowing a new man in her life to meet her daughter. The Bravo star noted that any guy who would get to meet her child would “have to be extremely special” to her and would have to pass a background check with flying colors.

“I would have to know we are in a relationship,” she revealed. “Not a second before. We would have to be fully committed. I think at least a year. No one’s coming around my kid.”

Lopez also appears to be a single parent. On his Instagram page, he has several photos of a toddler-aged boy. “Happy birthday baby boy Daddy loves you and misses you,” he wrote in March. And in September 2022, he shared a video of the toddler wearing a backpack. “The best thing that ever happened to me,” Lopez captioned the clip.

