Randall Emmett Cheated on Lala Kent While She Was Pregnant: Source

Back in October, fans said that they spotted Randall Emmett out with some women in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was working, which stirred up rumors that he was cheating on Lala Kent.

Photos popped up on the “GirlGangz7733” Instagram Stories, and while it wasn’t 100 percent clear that it was Emmett in the pics, things between him and Kent went south fairly quickly after that. Although the “Vanderpump Rules” star hasn’t really confirmed anything or talked in depth about what happened between her and Emmett, she has made it pretty clear that they are no longer together.

“I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life. There will be a time I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It’s been a lot. I’m going through a lot, and I just at this point in time want to protect my child. She’s my number one priority,” Kent said on the November 3, 2021, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast.

On November 28, 2021, the GirlGangz7733 Instagram Account posted screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Emmett to other women. The account also shared an anonymous message from someone who said that Emmett cheated on Kent while she was pregnant with Ocean.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emmett Was Allegedly Flirting With Someone & Texting Her While Kent Was Pregnant

As part of GirlGanz7733’s Instagram Stories on November 28, 2021, the person who runs the account shared a message that was sent to @TheGarciaDiaries in which Emmett was accused of talking to another woman while Kent was pregnant with their daughter.

“My friend was in Palm Springs and met Lala Kent’s baby daddy, Randall Emmett. He was weirdly obsessing over my friend, and asking her to tell him how good looking he was and how into him she was. Like, asking her to tell him over and over constantly, and then would text her while they sat at the table with a group of people, and said she didn’t look at him enough, and got mad at her for it. They literally knew each other for hours at this point,” the anonymous source said.

“Pre-Lala?” read a question from @TheGarciaDiaries.

“Sadly no. She was pregnant at the time,” the anonymous person responded.

Emmett Has Been Accused of Letting Others ‘Do the Dirty Work’

In addition to someone accusing Emmett of stepping out on Kent whilst she was pregnant with Ocean, others have written in to reveal how Emmett has gone about his cheating ways. Allegedly.

Sources have come forward to say that Emmett will sometimes have other people reach out and contact women for him before he swoops in.

“Another thing [Emmett] does is he has others he’s with do the dirty work for him when picking up the girls. Heard this in Miami and also Vegas,” a message from GirlGangz7733 read.

“He cheats. Saw him in Vegas. Same thing. He also has others do the dirty work for him, and lure them in,” a comment shared by the account read.

In addition, he has been known to use burner phone numbers and burner social media accounts to talk to women. He only gives out his real information once he “trusts” the woman, according to GirlGangz3377.

