Why Lala Kent ‘Cut’ Out VPR Co-Star

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett split several months ago now and Kent has been opening up about the aftermath of the breakup on several podcasts since then, and on April 11th’s “Watch What Happens Live” episode she answered several questions about it.

Kent ended her three-year engagement in October 2021 and accused her ex-fiance of cheating on her. Emmett has not confirmed the claim but on a recent podcast appearance with Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi he said he made “mistakes.”

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right,” he shared. On April 11, Kent appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and was asked by a fan, “Which Vanderpump cast member has been the most and the least supportive since your breaking up with Randall?”

Kent Said Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Have Been the Least Supportive

Kent replied that she felt the most supportive of her in the wake of her split were Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. “Um and the least supportive,” she continued, before singling out Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

“Sandoval has yet to even ask me like if I’m okay or acknowledge it at all,” she confessed. “And I learned that Schwartz hung out with that person the other day so I cut him out.” She did confirm that she’s still friends with Ariana Madix, though. At another point in the episode, Kent said Shay has a “great heart” and has been “fully supportive.” The mother of one also added:

I’m not the type of person to say you have to pick a side but in this situation if you don’t pick my side or you remain Switzerland I want nothing to do with you.

Kent didn’t provide additional details about the supposed hangout between Schwartz and Emmett but the film producer shared on Gharachedaghi’s “Genuinely GG” podcast that since his split, the “Vanderpump Rules” stars that he keeps in contact with are Schwartz and former star Jax Taylor. Emmett said, “Jax and I have been friends for forever, and we’re still friends. I mean, we had lunch yesterday. He’s always been a friend to me, and I’ll always be a friend to him.”

Kent Shared That She Doesn’t Regret the Relationship Because It Brought Her Ocean

Kent answered many questions about her relationship with Emmett and was asked if she regrets “not listening to your Vanderpump Rules friends when they tried to warn you about Randall’s behavior.”

The Bravolebrity revealed, “You know I want to say yes but then I wouldn’t have Ocean so I just find that it was all supposed to happen for a reason. The best thing in my entire life came out of the relationship.”

Kent also shared that she doesn’t think her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars “knew who he really was,” she spilled on WWHL. However, when asked by Cohen about the worst things she learned post-breakup, she said only, “The truth will come to the light.”

