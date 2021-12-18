Lala Kent Calls Randall Emmett ‘Gross’ for Sending Naughty DMs With Ocean as His Profile Pic

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up about her split from Randall Emmett during the December 15, 2021, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast.

The reality star hasn’t completely opened up about what happened between her and Emmett, but she has been giving fans tidbits here and there. During her recent podcast, Lala seemed to let loose a bit more. Not only did she reveal that Emmett gave her a brown diamond that he had fixed up, but she also talked about those texts and DMs that were shared on Instagram a few weeks ago.

Although Kent refuses to say Emmett’s name (she calls him “he whose name we shall not mention”), she discussed a few things that irked her after she found out that Emmett had been unfaithful. The main thing? Kent ripped Emmett for sending messages to other women in social media while his profile photo was of the former couple’s daughter, Ocean.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Is Disgusted That Emmett Was Talking to Other Women With Ocean as His Profile Pic

Kent talked about how she wants to protect her daughter, amid this craziness. Kent also said that people have been reaching out to her about Emmett.

“I was getting an overwhelming amount of DMs. You know that I never used to check my DMs. Checkin’ them now. Religiously. But, a lot of women reaching out, you know, he whose name we shall not mention, [a] blog exposed all of his text messages and DMs,” Kent said, acknowledging the messages that were shared by GirlGangz7733.

Kent said that people were pointing out the fact that Emmett had a photo of Ocean set as his profile photo when he was reaching out to other women. “Her sweet little, innocent face is linked to these messages that he’s sending to women,” Kent said.

Her reaction? “Gross. I don’t even know what other word to use. My sweet, innocent girl. It’s disgusting,” Kent added. Emmett’s photo is still of baby Ocean. His Instagram account has been set to private since the texts and DMs were released.

Kent Has Been Slamming Emmett Regularly

While she may not be ready to really talk about what went down between her and Emmett, Kent has taken a few opportunities to paint him in a bad light — a far cry from how highly she once spoke about him.

Not only did she talk about her fake engagement ring and the fact that Emmett has been trying to talk dirty to women with his daughter featured as his profile photo, but Kent also knocked their sex life in a post promoting a vibrator.

“Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I’m giving away *thousands* of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays! It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months,’ Lala captioned a post, clearly taking a swipe at her ex.

Meanwhile, Emmett has not spoken out about his split from Kent or about the cheating allegations.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett Bought Her a Brown Diamond