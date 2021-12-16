Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett Bought Her a Brown Diamond

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett got engaged back in 2018. He proposed with a stunning 6-carat diamond ring that was estimated to cost upwards of $150,000, according to People magazine.

“When it was time to design a ring, he contacted me and flew out to New York a few times and once the ring was done, he had me deliver the ring to him in L.A,” jeweler Richie Rich told the outlet at the time. “He wanted it plain, simple, clean and classy because that’s the type of lady that she is. He didn’t want to go overboard with side stones, he wanted it clean and simple,” Rich added.

Kent seemed totally in love with her diamond, but she’s has recently found out that it actually wasn’t worth what she was originally told. On the December 15, 2021, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke out about her engagement ring — and she revealed the truth behind the bauble.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Said Her Diamond Was Originally ‘Brown’ & Was Treated to Change its Color

Although Kent hasn’t said too much about her failed engagement, but she’s starting to talk more about it, and she seems to be taking every opportunity to expose the real Randall Emmett.

On her podcast, Kent shared that the diamond ring that Emmett proposed with wasn’t actually worth $150,000 — not even close.

“There is one thing that I’m actually very excited to share that I found out,” Kent said. “So, he whose name we shall not mention was talking to my mom one day about how some rappers take sh**** diamonds and make them pretty,” Kent continued, saying that her mom found it odd that Emmett knew so much about this process.

Following their split, Kent decided to take her engagement ring to a jeweler. She soon found out that her diamond wasn’t actually worth $150,000.

“This diamond has been treated by one or more processes to change its color,” the diamond’s GIA certificate read. “I ask my jeweler, who I’m talking to, what is this ring really worth? He tells me this diamond was most likely brown and that he would give me…’in the teens’ [for the ring].”

Kent Wants to Get Rid of the Ring

Kent went on to say that Emmett flew in to see her ring four times to make sure “the sh** brown diamond was clear.” Kent called Richie Rich whom she says did not want her taking it to another jeweler. She claims that he gave her options of things to do with the ring, but, ultimately, she wants to get rid of it.

“I really just want to know what it’s worth. And, once I find that out, I’ll decide what I’m allowed to do. If I’m allowed to get rid of it, that’s what I want to do. That’s what I want to do. I don’t want a pendant, I don’t this thing in my home, it’s bad juju,” Kent said.

Kent said that her original jeweler — Rich — sounded “a little stressed out.”

“[Randall] knew exactly what he was buying,” Rich said, according to Kent.

Kent has kept a positive attitude toward the whole thing, and admitted that she simply “had to laugh” because things just “keep piling up.” She admits that there was a moment of “wow” because she realized that the past five years haven’t been “truthful” or “honest.”

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Shades Sex Life With Randall Emmett in ‘Savage’ Post