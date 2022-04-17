PHOTO: Lala Kent Shares Posts From the Night She Hooked Up With Ariana Madix

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” have probably heard the story about that one time that Lala Kent and Ariana Madix hooked up in the back seat of a car. Although Kent denied it at first, the full story eventually came out thanks to Madix’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

On the January 28, 2019, episode of the hit Bravo show, Sandoval provided some details around what happened between the two friends

“Ariana and Lala had been all day drinking and they’re wasted. They’re in my car and Lala goes, ‘Sorry, Sando, I’m just in love with your girl right now. Ariana, will you climb in the back seat? I just wanna eat your p****.’ Ariana climbs in the back and Lala just starts going to f****** town, dude,” Sandoval told the other VPR guys, according to Us Weekly.

On the April 13, 2022, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, the reality star talked about the hook-up — and promised that she would share some photos and videos from that night on her Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Opened Up About Hooking Up With Madix

Kent decided to do a podcast dedicated to sex, and pre-recorded the episode because she was heading out of town to promote the paperback version of her book, “Give Them Lala.”

“I think back. There was a season when…Sandoval had spilled the tea about me and Ariana hooking up,” Kent said. “And, by the way, I have so many photos from that night — not of us hooking up — but and it’s just like, you can tell as we get more drunk, it’s just like a drunken mess,” she added.

Kent went on to say that Sandoval explained what she was wearing that night and she said, “I have to post the picture.”

The next day, Kent took to her Instagram feed to share a post about the night that she and Madix hooked up.

“I promised you guys on yesterday’s episode of the Give Them Lala podcast, that I would post these. What the f*%? am I doinggggg,” Kent wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji. In the photos — and videos — Kent showed off her outfit, which consisted of fishnet leggings and a small black top. Madix was dressed casually in a pair of denim shorts and a long-sleeve top.

On of the video was taken in the backseat of a car, which may have been taken before or after the hookup.

Kent Said Madix Was Mad at Sandoval for Telling the Guys What Happened

Kent discussed the evening briefly during her podcast.

“It was just all such a vibe, but, I remember this season happening where Sandoval outs us or whatever, which, for me, like, I wasn’t trying to keep it a secret, but I definitely didn’t know where Ariana was at with it. So, I’m like, until I know where Ariana stands, like, I’m certainly not going to talk about it,” Kent said.

Kent was called out by Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright about the hook-up, and she denied it until she could ask Madix how she felt about the situation. As it turns out, Madix wasn’t too happy with her boyfriend, according to Kent.

“She was pissed at Tom because she was like, ‘this is bullsh** like, it’s none of your f****** business,’ she’s such a gangster,” Kent said.

She went on to recall the boys night out when James Kennedy told the rest of the guys “what a bag of fun” Kent was “in the bedroom.”

