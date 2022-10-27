Lala Kent Reveals Which Former Co-Star ‘Hooked Up’ With a ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Member

The cast of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 appeared at the 2022 BravoCon, which was held in New York during the weekend of October 14. During the “Vanderpump Rules” panel, the show’s stars were asked to confirm if a “Southern Charm” cast member “hooked up” with one of the show’s stars. Ariana Madix replied that one of her former castmates had a romantic encounter with a “Southern Charm” star.

“They’re not on the show anymore,” stated Madix.

During an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” recorded after the 2022 BravoCon, Kent revealed who Madix was referring to at the panel.

Lala Kent Shared Information About Her Former Co-Star on Her Podcast

In the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent revealed that former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute “hooked up” with a “Southern Charm” star. She then explained why she believed her co-stars were hesitant about referring to Doute, who exited “Vanderpump Rules” following season 8.

“Some of my cast members are really funny about the old cast. They were like ‘they are not on this cast anymore.’ It’s like her name is Kristen Doute. Kristen did it,” said Kent.

The 32-year-old also shared that she was frustrated by Tom Sandoval sharing what he found most difficult about filming the show’s ninth season.

“Our moderator asked what was crazy from season 9 that’s different from season 10,” stated Kent. “And Sandoval goes into a full on two minute rant about COVID protocols and ‘we would be serving out chicken parm and then someone would have to step in and like re-serve it’ and I’m like looking around and I’m like these people paid money to be here and we’re talking about COVID protocols on the set of a reality show.”

She then explained her annoyance stemmed from the fact he did not mention that Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor exited the show after season 8.

“We’re sitting here talking about COVID protocol when I don’t know half our cast was gone season 9. And we had no idea what the f*** what we were doing and was it going to be a good show?” said Kent. “How are we going to navigate these waters without key players on our cast. And now season 10 we found our f****** grounding we should be celebrating but I was just looking around. I was like if I were in this audience I would be like what?”

Lala Kent Shared Her Thoughts About the Tenth Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ During a September 2022 Episode of Her Podcast

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped up filming in September 2022. During a September 2022 episode of her podcast, Kent shared that there were two moments during the season which negatively affected her. She clarified that she was able to separate her work life from her home life.

“I can count two times this season where I’ve said I’ve brought this home, it’s affecting me because you know, it is our real lives, it’s our lives for real, so it’s very hard to be like ‘I’m just going to go home now and not let it affect me,’” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

