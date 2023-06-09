Bravo Alum Claims Raquel Leviss Wanted to Have a Sexual Encounter in Co-Star’s Bed

Former “Shahs of Sunset” personality Nema Vand made claims about his relationship with “Vanderpump Rules” star, Raquel Leviss, in the June 9 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” While recording the podcast episode, Vand stated that he had a month-long flirtation with Leviss, which was encouraged by Shay, after she broke up with her fiance, James Kennedy, in December 2021. Vand said that they communicated via text message before meeting in person in May 2022. He also noted that they spent time together at “Summer House” alum Hannah Berner’s May 2022 wedding. In addition, the former “Shahs of Sunset” star stated that he was not interested in romantically pursuing Leviss and “slowly pulled away” from her.

He also alleged that Leviss wanted to have a sexual encounter with him in Shay’s bedroom at her Los Angeles apartment. As fans are aware, Leviss stayed in the apartment following her breakup with Kennedy.

“She wanted to f*** me in your bed, like literally, like, when we went and, like, hung out at your house. I was like ‘okay,’ I felt bad, I didn’t want to like – she wanted to f*** in your bed. I was like, ‘Isn’t that Scheana’s bedroom?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah,’” stated Vand.

Vand then said he did not like Leviss’ galaxy lights projector.

“With the f**** glow lights on the sky, I was like I can’t do this. This feels like a f***** summer camp, you know what I mean? I was like ‘What the f*** are we doing here?’ She was like ‘Isn’t this so peaceful, you are out in the stars.’ I was like ‘No, we’re not, we’re in an apartment in L.A. and there’s like bums everywhere.’ The stars do not take me to Joshua Tree,” said Vand.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Her Dating History With Nema Vand

During the June 9 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, Shay noted that she went on a few dates with Vand before she started her relationship with her now-husband, Brock Davies, in 2019. She noted that she thought Vand was “such a gentleman” and told Leviss in early 2021 that he would be the “perfect guy” for her.

Shay made similar comments in a May 2022 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She stated that she and Vand “went on several dates in 2018, 2019” when she was single.

“I met Nema, we went on several dates … we never slept together – it never crossed the line,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

She also suggested that Vand and Leviss had an enjoyable time together at Berner’s wedding.

“More recently, I was like ‘Hey Raquel, you know who I think you should go on a date with is Nema.’ So stay tuned on updates for that but let’s just say Hannah Berner’s wedding was a hit,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Reacted to Raquel Leviss’ Revelation

As fans are aware, Leviss had a months-long affair with her castmate Tom Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. In “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 18, Leviss admitted that she and Sandoval had sexual encounters during the week of Shay and Davies’ August 2022 wedding, which was held at the Riviera Cancun resort in Mexico.

“The second time [together], it was actually during Mexico,” said Leviss.

While speaking to TMZ in June 2023, Shay and Davies shared that they were aware of the situation before “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 18 aired. The couple stated that some of their wedding guests informed them that they saw unusual behavior between Sandoval and Leviss after reports began circulating about their affair in March 2023.

“When it all came out, then people were like ‘So when we saw that at the wedding that was weird,’” said Shay.

She then asserted that she believed Sandoval and Leviss’ actions during her wedding week were “disgusting.”