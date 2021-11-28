Inside Lala Kent’s New Home Without Randall Emmett

Lala Kent’s new life without Randall Emmett includes a new home for her and her baby daughter, Ocean Kent.

The 31-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star recently ended her engagement to the filmmaker, 50, amid cheating rumors. They had been together for five years.

In addition to altering her tattoo of Randall’s name on her arm, the new mom has moved out of the home she once shared with him and into her own place.

Lala Kent Showed Off Her New Kitchen in a New Ad

In October, Lala was seen checking out a “modest” apartment complex in Santa Monica, California, according to Page Six, but it was unclear if she was looking to rent there or just visiting someone. But an insider told Us Weekly that Lala moved into a new pad “very recently.”

Lala even showed off her new kitchen in a video posted to her Instagram page. In a sponsored ad for Starla non-alcoholic wine, Lala said to fans, “Welcome to my new place!” as she stood in a spotless all-white kitchen that featured a stainless steel refrigerator.

In a Reddit thread, fans reacted to Lala’s new place, with some thinking it looked a “show” kitchen seen at a home improvement store display.

“Does it look like LaLa is in a show kitchen? Like, here, lemme record this ad at Home Depot real quick. “ one Redditor joked.

Another fan confirmed that Lala was indeed in her new kitchen, based on recent social media activity.

“Hahaha yes it looks like a show kitchen,” another agreed. “But her Insta stories show her new home and it looks like this.”

Lala has shown her followers small glimpses of her new place. According to Us, on her IG stories she said she was looking forward to the holiday season because she was “officially going to be in my new place.”

“I have this big family room area where I can fit a monstrosity of a tree, not saying I will, but it’s beautiful and I’m so excited and it’s like all day girl time for the holidays,” she told fans.

Lala’s New Pad is Very Different Than the Luxurious Bel-Air Home She Lived In With Randall

Lala’s new place is definitely a downsize from the spacious mansion she shared with Randall. In February 2020, “Vanderpump Rules” fans saw Lala and Randall talking about a major renovation they had done on their Bel-Air home.

According to BravoTV.com, the 18-month long renovation included gutting the entire house and working with “Flipping Out” stars Jeff Lewis and Megan Weaver. Following the completion, Lala vowed that you couldn’t“pay” her to ever do another renovation and that she would just move into a new construction home next time.

“If we ever decide to move, we’re doing what Jax and Brit did, that s*** is turnkey!” she said.

Lala’s former home featured an open floor plan with a luxurious master bedroom and a huge outdoor area with a pool and a pickleball court. The “Vanderpump Rules” star previously took Bravo insider on a tour of the couple’s renovated digs, and she even revealed that one of the bathrooms was adorned with wallpaper imprinted with pictures of her face.

READ NEXT: Why Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Signed a Prenup