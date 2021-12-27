Lala Kent Lists ‘Red Flags’ She Ignored With Randall Emmett

It’s not about the pasta. It’s about the ex.

During a December 24 interview with People, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up about her split from Randall Emmett, sharing the “red flags” she had noticed in the relationship.

“There’s like a laundry list,” Kent told People about the so-called “red flags.” “A dude not letting you look at his phone, someone who is never really home — all of these things that I just think about; he so was not present in any moment, whether it was with me or his children. It was like he was physically there, but he was not mentally there.” Kent continued, “The phone was a major, major addiction. I always wonder what could he constantly be doing on that phone? And now I see it all. I should have opened my eyes and said, ‘This is not normal behavior.’ This is called a red flag. Him being gone so much, this is a red flag.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Kent Admitted That Emmett Was ‘the Worst Thing to Ever Happen’ to Her

Even though it’s only been a short time since the breakup, it seems like Kent is having some massive realizations about her time with Emmett. During a December 2021 appearance on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she claimed that Emmett was the “worst thing to ever happen” to her.

“I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life [Ocean]?” Kent said during the podcast. “It is such a mind f***.”

Kent also added, “I wish that somebody would’ve come to me and said, ‘I’m getting DMs about your person.’ No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship. I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something.”

During her December 24 interview with People, Kent also admitted that she felt so much better after she made the decision to leave Emmett. “The moment I left that house and he discovered that I had left, I felt so free. I can’t even explain the feeling,” Kent said. “It brought me to tears because I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s over, it’s done.’ I had lost myself a lot in that relationship. I met him at a very young age. It was a huge whirlwind. My independence was somewhat taken.”

Kent Was Allegedly the One Who Broke Things off With Emmett

According to a source, Kent was allegedly the one who broke things off with Emmett, after rumors swirled in October 2021 that he was cheating on her. Emmett was spotted in Nashville, Tenn., with two women who weren’t Kent.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” an insider alleged to Us Weekly in November 2021. “The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back. He’s constantly posting about Ocean in hopes of getting Lala’s attention and putting on the ‘I’m a good father’ act.”