Lala Kent Criticizes Scheana Shay & Raquel Leviss for Instagram Posts

“Vanderpump Rules” season 10 has wrapped filming. On November 10, 2022, Raquel Leviss and her hairstylist uploaded a compilation of brief videos filmed at the season 10 gallery shoot. One clip showed the Bravo personality pretending to confront her co-star, Lala Kent.

“Fun day gearing up for Season 10 of #vanderpumprules with the whole cast! This is just a peek into the day without showing you too much!” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Scheana Shay also shared a picture of her, Leviss, and Ariana Madix, taken at the gallery shoot with her Instagram followers. Leviss and Shay sported pink dresses, while Madix opted to wear a purple garment.

While recording a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared her thoughts about Leviss and Shay’s Instagram posts.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Co-Stars on Her Podcast

During the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared that she believed the gallery shoot “was amazing.” She then noted she did not appreciate Leviss and Shay’s decision to upload images from the shoot on Instagram. She explained Bravo producers requested the cast to not share pictures taken outside of the glam room with their social media followers.

“I was a little bit annoyed because number one, if you work in this industry, you should just know this but some people just like I guess, I don’t know what isn’t firing, but on our call sheet it says, ‘you are more than welcome to post in the glam room, the moment you get on set in your looks, there is no social media,’” shared the mother of one. “Raquel’s hair girl and Raquel posted full looks on set of what we’re doing, and Scheana posted a photo of she, Ariana, and Raquel in their looks. I’m like you guys, please stop. Please just stop.”

Kent clarified that she was “not hating on” Shay and did not have an issue with “Raquel’s hair girl.” She then noted that she did not give Leviss consent to post her gallery shoot look on Instagram.

“It’s kind of like come on guys, come to the party. We’ve done this a lot of times. We’ve done this a lot of times,” said the reality television personality.

Ariana Madix Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Lala Kent

Since joining the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” during the show’s fourth season, Kent has had her fair share of issues with her castmates. For instance, she was at odds with Madix at different points in the series. During an August 2022 interview with Us Weekly, the 37-year-old gave an update on her relationship with Kent. She revealed that she and the mother of one “are in a really great place right now.” She also explained that she would like to have better communication with the “Give Them Lala” author.

“Sometimes we would hear someone say one of us would say something that we would hear about through the grapevine at least for me and instead of — we would both do this, instead of us just hitting each other up immediately to talk about it, it festers and it creates like a worse issue than when we see each other it’s like the tensions are really high,” shared Madix.

Madix also referenced that Kent ended her relationship with movie producer Randall Emmett, who is the father of her 19-month-old daughter, Ocean, in October 2021. She shared she believed Kent “will always land on her two feet” despite the breakup.

“She has a really great support system, her mom and her brother are really amazing and they are there for her and Ocean and I just think that she’s, she’s grown a lot from that situation,” said the television personality.

