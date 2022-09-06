Fans Think Lala Kent Dropped a Major Hint About Who She’s Dating

Lala Kent celebrated her 32nd birthday on September 3, 2022. The “Vanderpump Rules” star went out with some pals where she danced the night away, according to videos she shared on her Instagram Stories.

“Thank you all for the birthday love! To say I’m excited for this year would be an understatementtt. I’m happy. This is 32, baby & I’m taking what’s mine,” Kent captioned an Instagram post.

And while Kent appeared to be having a ton of fun, there was one thing that she posted that fans thought may have been a soft launch of a new relationship. The post was on her Instagram Stories and was of a man’s fully tattooed arm resting on what appeared to be her leg.

Fans Think Kent’s Photo Was of the Guy She’s Dating

Although Kent hasn’t gone public with a new guy since her split from Randall Emmett in October 2021, some VPR fans think that she is with someone new and that the picture she posted of his arm was her way of letting everyone know.

A screenshot of the post was uploaded to Reddit where fans discussed what they thought of it.

“Place your bets folks. Trash person or publicity stunt? It’s Lala. There are no good options,” one person commented on the thread.

“Judging by the tattoo, I’m guessing a guitarist for a mid-2000s metal-core band. Unearth? Avenged Sevenfold? Eighteen Visions?” someone else suggested.

“This is the dumbest s*** to post. ‘I want you all to know I have a NeW mAn but you don’t get to know who he is,'” a third Redditor added.

“On her podcast she always talks about how she wants a guy with tattoos so it’s prob her new fling of the week( old one ended ),” a fourth wrote.

“I want to see her navigate a relationship because of what she stated a few months ago. She said she would have to be with someone for at least a year, before introducing them to Ocean,” another comment read.

And while there were a few guesses about who the man with the tattooed arm might be (Aaron Carter, Pete Davidson, and Tommy Lee were all mentioned on Reddit, though most people seemed to be joking), no one seems to have figured out who Kent might be dating.

Kent Doesn’t Seem to Be Looking for Anything Serious

While Kent has gone out on a few dates since her split from Emmett, she’s made it pretty clear that she’s not ready to jump feet first into a full-blown romantic relationship.

“The word ‘dating’ freaks me out,” she told Extra in July 2022. “I can do, like, group things. Group things — that is, like, my safe zone right now… To sit down with someone and try and care about their life, I’m not there yet. I know that sounds so selfish and mean. Any extra time I have or energy, that’s going to my kid,” she explained.

And while Kent may have had a guy at her birthday celebration, it seems as though she’s not 100% ready for the world to know who he is — only that he is there.

For now, she’s still focusing on herself and seems to be looking forward to fans seeing her on season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I’m being open and honest… It’s real life… I would say this season is going to be very fun for me, but there are going to be moments that are real and vulnerable,” she told Extra.

