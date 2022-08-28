Lala Kent Dragged for ‘bRand new’ Merch

Lala Kent has decided to capitalize on her split from Randall Emmett but some fans aren’t too sure about the direction she’s going in.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star had a “Rand” tattoo on her arm that she changed shortly after she broke things off with Emmett. Instead of having the tattoo covered up or removed, Kent simply made it into something new… “bRand new,” styled thusly.

While plenty of fans were fine with Kent’s decision to change her tattoo and make it into something more meaningful for herself as she embarks on the next chapter of her life, many aren’t in agreement with her latest move.

Kent has decided to turn her “bRand new” tattoo into merch, adding the phrase to sweatshirts and other items and listing them for sale. The hoodies are available on her website for $60 each.

Kent Shared Her New Items on Instagram

On August 19, 2022, Kent shared a post showing off the new merchandise — a hooded sweatshirt available in a variety of colors with the words “bRand new” on the front.

“Your new hoodies are ready. Let me break it down for you. I had a name tattooed on my arm, and changed it to brand new. The point of that was to take the power away from something and give it new power. I didn’t need to cover it completely. It was never powerful enough to do that. But the new me is powerful enough to take away any significance in that name. Brand new, baby,” Kent captioned her post.

And while her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Kristen Doute seems all about it — “I NEED ONE NOWWWWW,” she commented on Kent’s post — other fans just weren’t too sure about wearing a sweatshirt with a message that reminded them of Kent’s ex.

Several People Have Reacted to Kent’s New Hoodies

Shortly after Kent shared her new hoodies on social media, several fans took to the comments section of her Instagram post to suggest that she actually change the font — or, perhaps, forgo the idea of selling sweatshirts that still have her ex’s name on them.

“I like it. The B should be capitalized. just so Rand doesn’t stick out, ya know,” one person suggested.

“Looks like your promoting Rand,” someone else wrote.

“Still has his name in it though. With the capital R, is just looks like she’s pointing his name out,” another Instagram user echoed.

A similar conversation unfolded on Reddit after a thread about the “bRand new” merch was started.

“I still just don’t get why anyone would want to wear this. Like why would I ever want to wear someone else’s cover up tattoo of their ex fiancés name???? Weird,” one comment read.

“It’s not making it insignificant if the R is still capitalized lol all i see is Rand,” another Redditor added.

“The new her is taking away it’s (the name) significance by making hoodies and selling them. Sounds like she’s still finds the name significant if she’s spending time, energy and coin to roll out this piece of crap that nobody wants. Keep telling yourself those lies Lauren,” a third said.

